Wynd of change as renovated bungalow comes on the market

The village of Kill in Kildare used to lie on the main road to Dublin from Naas. It had a staging post and a turnpike inn (The Old House, which still stands) and the place would have been constantly busy with traffic and passing strangers.

The village centre was bypassed as long ago as the 1950s and is now skirted by the N7, allowing the villagers some peace and giving them easy access to the capital: the Red Cow roundabout is about 15 minutes' drive away.

Wyndberg is just north of the village on the far side of the dual carriageway in the townland of Kill East. It's been there since the stagecoach days at least, as it's marked on the first-edition OS map from 1839.

It has grown a little since then, however. With the addition of a nicely-proportioned single-storey extension on each side of the original building, the house now measures 1,518 sq ft. Wyndberg last sold in September 2018 for €345,000, according to the Property Price Register. Since then, it's had a major renovation and is in very good decorative order inside and out.

Recent additions include an oak-fitted kitchen, painted in grey with black granite countertops, and a matching utility room off.

There are two reception rooms: one a dual-aspect lounge with a window seat and a stove in the marble fireplace, and the other an unusual living and dining room with a vaulted ceiling, an oil-fired range and French doors to the patio.

The ground floor has two bedrooms, one with an ensuite shower, and there are another two bedrooms on the first floor, along with a shower room.

Outside, there's a relatively low-fuss garden with paving, raised beds and trees.

Wyndberg is for sale for €549,950 with DNG Doyle(045) 874 795.

