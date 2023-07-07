‘When we couldn’t buy, we built it’

When the pandemic struck a discordant note for this bass player and his wife, they pulled all the strings to make a new home in Tallaght

A rock and roll Dublin couple who struggled to buy a property when they moved back home to the capital found their solution in acquiring a site in their desired estate instead, with plans to build their own.

Liza Dorgan and bass player hubby Dave Murphy ran into big problems in 2020 when they made the decision to move back to Dublin, after 14 years in Mullingar. They wanted to be closer to Liza’s parents who lived in Tallaght. But despite their best efforts, they couldn’t find a suitable house within their budget.

Liza Dorgan and Dave Murphy. Photo: Bryan Meade

“It was a nightmare,” says Liza. “There were very few properties on the market at the time, and we couldn’t even view them because of the pandemic. So we had to start thinking outside the box.” She decided to take a different tack and starting Googling sites for sale instead of houses for sale.

She found one on Bancroft Road which also came with full planning permission for a three-bedroom, detached, two-storey house. At this point they’d already sold their house in Mullingar and were renting in Rathfarnham. The couple pushed ahead and purchased the site in July 2020, for €140,000.

The exterior of 91 Bancroft Park, Tallaght, Dublin 24

“Restrictions had been lifted in the summer and everyone thought the pandemic was over, so we decided to take the chance and buy it,” says Dave.

But restrictions returned to make the construction an uphill battle. The first problem was finding tradesmen. “People would promise to turn up and then they wouldn’t show or else they’d over-price the work. It was very frustrating,” says Liza.

“Looking back, we realise we’d no clue what we were doing,” adds Dave. As time ran on, they were paying out more rent. The pair were beginning to panic when engineer John Madden entered the picture. From Mullingar where they had long been based, the Madden and Associates boss, talked them through the process and reassured them that it could be done.

Another view of the open-plan living space

The first thing he did was put them in touch with reliable tradesmen. Others came through contacts of Eugene Byrne, of Mourne Windows and Doors, a company in Newry that installed their triple-glazed windows. “Despite all the problems we encountered, we met really some good people along the way,” says Dave. They eventually broke ground in December 2020.

But the foundations were in the early stages of being laid the following January when Covid-19 restrictions struck yet again and the whole country shut down once more. By the time things reopened in May 2021, the cost of building materials had skyrocketed. “Wood had increased in value by four or five times,” says Liza. “We were both looking at each other thinking why on earth are we doing this?”

One of the bedrooms with built-in wardrobes

They doubled down and pushed on with the build regardless. “It was the most amazing feeling to see all our ideas to come to life,” says Dorgan. The house was finished in January 2022 and the couple, with their two daughters Sophia, 22 (a fine art student at NCAD) and Rihanna, 18 (just finished school) moved in.

On the outside it fits nicely with the other estate homes in the Bancroft estate, one of Tallaght’s most sought after enclaves. But inside, it’s a very contemporary take on an estate house with open- plan living space and an eye-catching minimalist staircase by Mack being a big visual feature.

You enter into the open-plan sitting room, dining room and kitchen (at the back). A door on the left leads to an ensuite double bedroom. The units in the kitchen are black and there’s a large granite-topped island in the middle which seats eight. It has a deep sink with a boiling water tap. “We were told there was a six- to nine month- waiting list for appliances during Covid-19,” says Liza. Having gone through such a hard time getting their new house up, they decided to treat themselves. “In the end we bought the best of everything. Our Smeg oven for example cost €3,500.”

The garden room

All of the house has since been decorated in minimal black and white tones with pops of colour in the furnishings to lift it. In the sitting room, for example, the couch is turquoise and has yellow cushions and there’s a colourful abstract painting by their artist daughter on the wall of the kitchen. “The colour scheme reflects suits our personalities because we’re both rockers at heart,” says Liza.

The black and white theme is continued in the two double bedrooms upstairs, one of which has a balcony overlooking the back garden. The back of the house faces south and is accessed by double sliding doors from the kitchen. There’s a patio immediately outside with artificial grass underneath, and decking with seating and a table. Hanging lights complete the effect.

Dave, a lifelong musician, plays bass in popular Guns N’ Roses tribute act Guns Reloaded. “I’ve been a huge fan of Guns N’ Roses all my life,” he says. With Guns Reloaded he travels the country playing venues and festivals and they play the Liberties Festival later this month running from June 24 to the 30.

A covered seating area in the garden

When he got Covid, Dave rocked on over a two-week period to do the garden deck, rolled out the artificial grass and set up the lights. The garden has a cabin which has been insulated and wired for electricity which they use as an office from which the pair run their own fire safety and prevention business.

The couple is now selling up as their children are flying the nest and they’re hoping to downsize in the area and recoup some of their debt.

They won’t say how much it cost all-in, although they do admit it was more expensive than if they’d bought a built house.

“Also there was a lot of stress involved,” says Liza. “When I look back now, I say how did we get through that?” But she’d still encourage others to do it. “My advice would be to do your homework, expect to go over budget, secure your work men in advance, and most of all, definitely don’t do it during a pandemic!”

So would they do it all over again themselves? “I wouldn’t say never,” says Dave. “So we’re either very optimistic or else we’re mad!”

