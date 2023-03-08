| 5.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

When did homes become so sad and colourless?

Home renovation accounts on Instagram have been taken over by a grey plague, home owners swapping colourful tiles and pastel pink sinks for greige furniture and drab wallpaper. Eloise Hendy asks whether Kim Kardashian is to blame, or if it’s something more profound

Dubbed the &ldquo;grey plague&rdquo;, this so-neutral-its-deathly palette of &ldquo;greige&rdquo; has been the look of our times for what feels like aeons now. Photo: iStock Expand

Close

Dubbed the &ldquo;grey plague&rdquo;, this so-neutral-its-deathly palette of &ldquo;greige&rdquo; has been the look of our times for what feels like aeons now. Photo: iStock

Dubbed the “grey plague”, this so-neutral-its-deathly palette of “greige” has been the look of our times for what feels like aeons now. Photo: iStock

Dubbed the “grey plague”, this so-neutral-its-deathly palette of “greige” has been the look of our times for what feels like aeons now. Photo: iStock

Eloise Hendy

You’ve seen the pictures: a “before” photo of Victorian tiling around a fireplace. Or a wooden mantelpiece. Or a pastel pink sink with matching soap dishes inset into a colourful tiled wall. Then you flick to the “after” and find that you’ve suddenly been plunged into a greyscale world, like Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz but in reverse.

Check out this amazing transformation, the posts shriek! Every single unique feature has been pulverised and scrapped, so we can make our homeownership design dream come true. And that dream – the one we have scrimped and saved and strived for, ISA over fist – is to live in the grey zone.

Most Watched

Privacy