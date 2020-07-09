What is it? A traumatised three-storey Victorian in Dublin 6

| 8.7°C Dublin
What is it? A debate simmers over Dublin's best southside address. Is it D4? Or has the Temple Road and Palmerston enclave of D6 stolen that mantle? This stripped out red-brick Victorian town house is on 56 Palmerston Road in Dublin 6 where prices have stretched up to €4m.
Tell me more about the place...
After a fire which damaged some of the downstairs rooms, it was taken by a renovator who wanted to split it. Now it's being sold again with two years of full planning permission to go.
The good news?
One of Dublin's very best roads. A similar home in good condition is being offered for €2.395m at Palmerston Park by the same agents. This is the stereotypical 'blank canvas' for anyone looking to upgrade a period abode in this area. Its sad circumstances are also likely to permit a degree of modernisation that its elderly neighbours just can't have. Original staircase and some chimney pieces are still in situ. The permission includes a modern rear extension.
And the bad news?
The roof is kaput. Most of the floorboards are gone. You'll end up with a shell and still have to demolish a bockety two-storey lean-to at the rear. It's protected, so sticky supervision here.
How much to buy it?
The agents want €1.25m. Yes they do.
And to fix it up?
From €800,000 to one million squiddles.
What will I end up with?
One of the best homes in one of the best locales in Dublin for €2m-ish.
Who do I talk to?
Andrea Whelan of Sherry FitzGerald (01) 4966066 has the hard hat ready.
Indo Property