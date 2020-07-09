| 8.7°C Dublin

What is it? A traumatised three-storey Victorian in Dublin 6

 

What is it? A debate simmers over Dublin's best southside address. Is it D4? Or has the Temple Road and Palmerston enclave of D6 stolen that mantle? This stripped out red-brick Victorian town house is on 56 Palmerston Road in Dublin 6 where prices have stretched up to €4m.

Tell me more about the place... 

After a fire which damaged some of the downstairs rooms, it was taken by a renovator who wanted to split it. Now it's being sold again with two years of full planning permission to go.

The good news?

One of Dublin's very best roads. A similar home in good condition is being offered for €2.395m at Palmerston Park by the same agents. This is the stereotypical 'blank canvas' for anyone looking to upgrade a period abode in this area. Its sad circumstances are also likely to permit a degree of modernisation that its elderly neighbours just can't have. Original staircase and some chimney pieces are still in situ. The permission includes a modern rear extension.

And the bad news?

The roof is kaput. Most of the floorboards are gone. You'll end up with a shell and still have to demolish a bockety two-storey lean-to at the rear. It's protected, so sticky supervision here.

How much to buy it?

The agents want €1.25m. Yes they do.

And to fix it up?

From €800,000 to one million squiddles.

What will I end up with?

One of the best homes in one of the best locales in Dublin for €2m-ish.

Who do I talk to?

Andrea Whelan of Sherry FitzGerald (01) 4966066 has the hard hat ready.

