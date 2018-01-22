What can you buy for €320,000 in Dublin to avail of the new council mortgage?
Today the Government will unveil plans to enable local authorities to provide mortgages to first-time buyers.
First-time buyers will be able to apply for the loan if they've had two insufficient offers or refusals for a mortgage from two lending institutions.
For an individual applicant, their annual gross income cannot exceed €50,000, or in the case of a joint application, the cap is €75,000.
There is also a limit on how much you can pay for your home.
In the greater Dublin area, Cork and Galway, the maximum market value of a home can be €320,000.
In the rest of the country, it will be €250,000.
So what exactly would you get for €320,000 if you were shopping for a home in Dublin?
Here are three examples:
A one-bedroom cottage in Glasthule, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin, for €295,000
This 322-square-feet cottage is in salubrious Glasthule, has a pot belly stove, and is close to the sea.
A three-bed terraced house in Finglas, advertised for €295,000