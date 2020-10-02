We're here for the beer memorabilia...

It's strange to see the icons of your youth become collectible. In the 1980s, Harp was not exactly the lager of choice. It was the only one we could get our hands on. And Harp-related advertising was so familiar and commonplace that we didn't even notice it. Now, it's a blast from the past.

There's a rich haul of Harp-related items at Victor Mee's mammoth two-day sale of pub memorabilia, which takes place on October 5 and 6. Items range from a pair of Harp Lager chrome and Perspex light-up counter advertisements (Lot 197: est. €250 to €450), to a Harp Cool Satisfaction advertising clock (Lot 306: est. €50 to €100), to a pair of Harp Lager tinplate ashtrays (Lot 541: est. €15 to €25).

But according to Bryan Mee, auctioneer, the growing interest in Harp advertising is not about nostalgia for the lager (it always did taste like the inside of a can), it's part of a general interest in collecting 1970s advertising.

Mee is too young (or to well brought up) to remember the 'Lager Lovelies', women whose alluring photographs once decorated cans of Tennent's Lager. It was a long running advertising campaign that lasted from its inception in 1965 right up to 1991, but that reached its heyday in the 1970s. They do not stand up to any sort of feminist analysis but, then again, the lager itself wouldn't be winning any Great Taste awards either. Expect to pay around €20 on eBay for a vintage Lager Lovely. Without the beer.

A bottle of Cassidy & Co Monasterevin Whiskey is estimated to fetch between €6,000 and €12,000

A bottle of Cassidy & Co Monasterevin Whiskey is estimated to fetch between €6,000 and €12,000

There are no Lager Lovelies in the Victor Mee auction, but the sale includes a fine piece of advertising from the Scottish brand: a Tennent's Pale Ale Stout & Lager Beer advertising mirror in its original carved oak frame (lot 1151: est. €4,000 to €8,000). This, along with most of the pub memorabilia in the sale, came from Molly's pub in Warrenpoint, Co Down. "The pub was in the McCabe family for 100 years. I think they all collected and none of them ever threw anything out," says Mee, sounding a little daunted at the sheer volume of accumulated stuff.

Whiskey advertising mirrors, issued by the manufacturers to their most favoured pubs, are highly sought after. There's a stunner in the sale, catalogued as "The Finest Whiskey In The World DWD Pure Pot Still Ten Year Old Extra Special framed advertising mirror made by The Plate Glass Co S. M Co Ltd Dublin" (Lot 430: €6,000 to €10,000). Dating from the early 20th century and just shy of two metres long, it's the kind of mirror that was rarely given to a small pub.

The top lot in the sale, an unopened hand-blown full quart-size bottle of Cassidy & Co Monasterevin Whiskey from the 1880s (Lot 992: est. €6,000 to €12,000) does not come from the McCabe collection and originated from Shelly's Pub in Portlaoise. It's partially evaporated, but the label is in good condition. In 2019, Mee sold a similar, but smaller, bottle of Monasterevin Whiskey for €23,000. At the time, it was promoted as one of only two such bottles known (there is another in the Irish Whiskey Museum). If this one sells well, it may coax others out from under the bed.

Then there's Guinness. While collectors of other types of pub memorabilia tend to focus on the type of object - whiskey mirrors would be the obvious one - for Guinness collectors, it's all about the brand. "Some of them are fanatics," says Mee. "I know one who has Guinness wallpaper…"

The sale includes a very engaging "original Carlton ware Guinness Seal lamp with self-revolving shade" (Lot 1058: est. €400 to €600). It's basically a ceramic sea-lion on a "Guinness is Good for You" plinth with an orb balanced on its nose. When the light is turned on, the orb revolves.

It's a lovely piece, but serious collectors may be more drawn to a 1960s Guinness Ruberoid advertising Leprechaun seated on a wooden stool holding a bottle of Guinness and a harp (Lot 84: est. €400 to €600). The leprechaun (48cm high) is of a type once attached to the roofs of vehicles and used to advertise stout overseas. He looks like he'd clock you one with his harp if you touched his Guinness.

The sale of the McCabe Collection takes place on Monday and Tuesday, October 5-6, beginning at 2pm on each day.

See victormeeauctions.ie.

In the salerooms

John Weldon Auctioneers

A boxed set of English Proof coins (below), dating from 1911, is coming up for sale at John Weldon Auctioneers. The set has an estimated bullion value of between €3,000 to €5,000, but collectors may well pay more. A similar set sold at auction in London for £22,000 (€24,227) this September.

"The vendor, a member of the general public, told us the set has been under floorboards for 80 years, and judging by the grade, we can well believe it," said the auctioneers at London Coins. Both this set and the one coming up in Dublin comprised 12 coins: five pounds, two pounds, sovereign, half sovereign (all solid 22ct gold); half crown, florin, shilling, sixpence and maundy set (all silver). The sale also includes a bank roll of 20 Irish 10 shilling coins made in 1966, (est. €150 to €250). "The 1966 10 shillings have seen a bit of a fall from grace. In the run up to 2016, they were making €20 a coin - now, sadly, they will finish up around €10 to €12 per coin," says Weldon. "So a great time to buy." Watches in the sale include a Chopard Happy Diamonds lady's 18ct gold watch (est. €4,000 to €6,000) and a vintage Rolex oyster wrist watch (est. €1,500 to €2,000). The auction takes place online on Tuesday, October 6 at 2pm.

See jwa.ie.

Matthews' Auction Rooms

A clearance auction that includes the contents of three houses, removed to Matthews' Auction Rooms, Kells, Co Meath, will take place on Saturday and Sunday, October 10 and 11, at 2pm on each day. The contents, which include antiques and collectables, come from Hurcle House, Collon; Kerr's Farm, Lough Sheelin; and 20 Erne Road, Dublin 2.

For viewing times and bidding details, see matthewsauctionrooms.com.

Victor Mitchell

Bidding on Victor Mitchell's online timed auction of old maps, furnishings, lighting and art continues until October 8. Expect interiors items suited for both modern and period homes, including 19th and 20th century mahogany and walnut furnishings, Persian rugs, lighting, silver, painting, gilt furnishing, porcelain and garden décor. Viewing will take place in the Mount Butler Salerooms, Roscrea, from Saturday, October 3, until the final day of the sale.

See victormitchell.com and thesaleroom.com.

