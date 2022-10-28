‘We bought a hoarder’s house unseen’ – this is what they’ve turned it into

32 Ivar Street, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7 Asking price: €500,000 Agent: Sherry FitzGerald (01) 860 3956

David and Helen Holt had fallen in love with Stoneybatter after renting a home in the central Dublin enclave for many years.

Back in 2013 the Wicklow-born pair decided it was time to put roots down in the trendy suburb which also happens to be the only Irish location listed in this year’s World’s Coolest Neighbourhoods by Time Out.

At the time David had been working in the financial sector as a day trader and Helen was doing well as a solicitor. Both had originally come to Dublin to attend Trinity College.

The particular house that caught Helen’s eye was Number 32 Ivar Street. “We passed it every day and it had a big proper yellow smiley face painted on the gate beside it. It sort of seemed to be telling us something.”

The exterior of the house on 32 Ivar Street

The exterior of the house on 32 Ivar Street



Then when David’s uncle said he had a friend looking to sell a property in Stoneybatter; it turned out to be No32. “We met him in Darcy McGee’s pub in Arklow (Helen’s home town) and we had a great meal,” says David.

“He was a man in his eighties and a scientist. I was told he was a very highly rated chemist and something of a genius. He regaled us with his stories. He was getting married to a younger lady and was planning to move in with her. The house he was selling had been his childhood home and he was quite attached to it.

Helen and David Holt with their daughters Abigail and Danielle

Helen and David Holt with their daughters Abigail and Danielle



“So we talked about the house, we suggested a price and he agreed. He put out his hand and we shook on it. We hadn’t even been inside it. But most of these houses are quite similar.

“Also my dad Joe is a builder and I worked with him every summer since I was 14 and all through college. He has renovated homes, done extensions and built houses from scratch. So I was confident that whatever shape it was in inside, we could deal with it.”

“But there was a catch,” says Helen. “It turned out that he was a really bad hoarder and when we did get inside we saw that the house was piled up with stuff everywhere.

“He told us he needed to sort out his stuff before we could process the sale. So weeks became months and then months became a year and a half. He found it too hard to throw things away.”

The Clive Christian kitchen which was painted blue by Helen and David

The Clive Christian kitchen which was painted blue by Helen and David



Finally David’s uncle sat him down and said: “These guys really need to move in.”

The scientist’s reaction was unexpected. “He gave us the key and asked us to do it,” says David. “And we were much more strict than he would have been. I mean he was keeping stacks of rotted floorboards which we threw out, that sort of thing.”

And it was only when the Holts got the house completely clear that they realised it had deeper problems.

“He had done the roof at some point and it was fine but the floor boards on both floors were gone. We had to take them all out. And the internal walls. We stripped it right back to the walls and the roof,” says David.

The dining space with floor-to-ceiling windows

The dining space with floor-to-ceiling windows



In many ways however, this was a blessing. It opened the way for a modern refurb which would allow a big open-plan and daylight saturated space downstairs. At the centre of it all was a contemporary concrete floating staircase which they had poured in situ.

“The next step was to try and come up with an idea for the rails,” says David. “I thought long and hard about it and I did lots of research. There was all sorts of options like a tempered glass, or rails with steel coil spindles. But then it came to me. I remembered the Porterhouse in Temple Bar which had copper pipe rails on its staircase and all around.”

Helen adds: “When we were students in TCD we were always hanging around in there.”

The garden

The garden

So David and Joe bit the bullet and undertook a lengthy research mission to the Porterhouse. “We sat there for a long while having drinks and studying the copperwork,” said David. “It actually took a while to find the right thickness of copper pipe but we managed it and I installed it myself.”

David’s dad Joe worked with them extensively over 18 months to get the renovation work done. “We are so grateful for his help and his expertise and he has to take a lot of the credit for how well the house looks,” says Helen.

“Because we had removed the floors, we could increase the height of the downstairs rooms,” says David. “Now they run at nine and half feet which helps to let more light in from the garden end,” says David.

The rooftop deck overlooks the street

The rooftop deck overlooks the street

The house was rewired, replumbed and its new bathroom installed. “The parents were the original owners. So it hadn’t been changed much at all since it was originally built. It came with an outdoor toilet,” says Helen. The couple demolished this and a shed to make space to extend the kitchen. They installed floor-to-ceiling glass at this end, looking out into the garden.

David adds: “During the renovations we found the former owner’s gold medals which he’d won at football as a youngster and we returned them to him. He was always calling around to see how we were getting on and following the work and seemed fascinated with it all.”

Meantime another stroke of luck for the couple was finding an incredible kitchen in salvage.

“The kitchen is my pride and joy,” says Helen. “It’s one of my favourite things in the house. It was white when we got it and we’ve painted it in the current blue. I just love it.”

The living room

The living room

David adds: “We were looking around Macs Salvage and we came across it stacked up in pieces. Having worked with my dad a lot, I had an eye for good work and it was beautiful and looked like it was really well crafted.

“The guy at Macs told us they had taken it out of a house on Shrewsbury Road. So we got it quite cheap and we reassembled it in the house. When our estate agents came in to value the place they said it was a Clive Christian and that it was worth more than €100,000.”

And while a ‘big house’ kitchen would never fit normally into a Stoneybatter terrace, the huge open-plan lower floor which the Holts had opened out was perfect for this statement installation.

“After painting it we found copper handles to match in with the stair rails and also we found copper lighting,” says David. Since moving in they have had two little girls, Abigail (7) and Danielle (5). Using their roof deck they have found themselves in proximity to an old apple and a sycamore tree. “It reminded us of growing up in Wicklow,” said Helen.

“We wanted our girls to experience the things we did growing up, running in the woods, swimming in rivers and the sea.”

One of the double bedrooms

One of the double bedrooms



So they’ve bought near Glendalough and are now selling No32.

They’ve changed careers too. Now the couple run the Earth Medicine Community Retreat in Avondale.

Instead of sitting with piles of stuff at home, their scientist ended up travelling the world with his wife for years before he passed away. “He’d keep calling in for tea and to see the house, I think he was astounded at the difference, the sheer amount of open space compared to the two really crowded rooms he had downstairs,” says Helen.

No32 comes with its vast open-plan living/dining/kitchen with large sliding doors to the city garden, two double bedrooms and a modern bathroom.

At just under 900 sq ft it’s significantly larger than most Stoneybatter terraces and it also comes with a valuable B3 rating. And there’s the overhead roof deck for relaxing on summer evenings.

Sherry FitzGerald seeks €500,000.