Unable to buy a property, this Dublin couple bought half a house instead

7a Spencer Street South, South Circular Road, Dublin 8

Asking price: €375,000 Agent: Sherry FitzGerald (01) 496 6066

Struggling hard to buy a house in Dublin, Colin Murphy and his wife Claire McLoughlin found a novel way of gaining that first step on the ladder — they bought half a house instead.

Built in 1890, No7a Spencer Street South was cut in half by its previous owners eight years before the couple bought it. Given it was on a corner with St Vincent Street South, the front door was moved to the side of the building. The remainder was converted into a one bedroom, one bathroom, 442 sq ft petite but fully functioning home.

“There was a lady, originally from Cork, who had spent most of her life here. Her son decided to split the house in two. They sold next door and released the equity on it. She moved into this one,” explains Colin who works as a pilot.

Expand Close The exterior of the house at 7a Spencer Street South / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The exterior of the house at 7a Spencer Street South

He bought the house with his wife Claire who works with the Central Bank in March 2019 shortly after they got married. Both are from the southside of Dublin and had rented in Harold’s Cross for years prior to the purchase.

“We saw buying it as a way to get on to the property ladder. We were tired of paying someone else’s rent,” says Colin. “The fact that it was small didn’t deter us. It was our house and that was exciting.”

Despite its size, the couple have found it ample for their needs. “I mean we were both at home a lot during lockdown. I wasn’t working much and Claire was working from home,” says Colin. “It was fine. We managed to live in it easily.”

Expand Close Proprietors of No7 Claire McLoughlin and Colin Murphy. Photo by Bryan Meade / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Proprietors of No7 Claire McLoughlin and Colin Murphy. Photo by Bryan Meade

But it was never going to be a forever home for them. “Our intention was always to do up the house and sell it on. It’s something that we both enjoy as we’re suckers for DIY,” laughs Colin.

Spencer Street South is located in the heart of Portobello, an area of Dublin once known as ‘Little Jerusalem’. Towards the end of the 19th century, many Ashkenazi Jews, fleeing pogroms in Russia and Eastern Europe, settled here. That said, the 1911 Census shows that this was home to Dublin Metropolitan Police officer Edward O’Callaghon, his wife Johanna and their two children.

Because of the renovations by the previous owners, the house was decent structural condition, but they felt that the interior required attention. So the couple had it gutted and completely redesigned. They did most of the work themselves on a tight budget.

Expand Close The open-plan kitchen dining room / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The open-plan kitchen dining room

The entrance to 7A is at the side with steps leading to a front door that opens to a narrow hall. Here, the floor is tiled in individual black and white tiles reminiscent of the Victorian era. “I’ve always wanted those tiles and they fit with the overall colour scheme of the rooms,” says Colin. There’s a high ceiling in the hallway and a hot press with a boiler behind a door.

The hall opens to an open-plan kitchen/dining, which also has Victorian black and white tiles on the floor and a splashback of plain white subway tiles. It fits a small table and chairs.

The kitchen units were the only thing in the house that they kept. “We managed to save a good bit of money by simply painting the cupboard doors. We laughed at the art of it but I think it worked out well,” says Colin, adding that the sink and gold coloured taps are new.

The sitting room has double doors which lead to the garden. It makes an impact with bold navy blue walls and bright yellow curtains. There’s hard wood flooring and a navy couch with a large painting above it. On the other side, a wooden sideboard matches the flooring. “We wanted to give the sitting room character without being too in your face. We also both like art and the colour scheme matches the art work and creates a pop,” says Colin.

Expand Close The black and white bathroom / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The black and white bathroom

The bathroom is everyone’s favourite room says Colin. “Originally it had a weird jacuzzi in it. We replaced it with a walk-in shower.”

The floors here are tiled in black and there is white tiling half way up the light pink painted wall. The ceiling is high with a skylight window allowing for natural light.

Expand Close The double bedroom comes with attic storage / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The double bedroom comes with attic storage

The only room which has been kept intact is the double bedroom in the front which also has a high ceiling. The room is painted a bold shade of Forest Green by Colour Trend called Cute Pixie. It has an Art Deco-style mirror above a double bed. The windows are tinted and there’s an attic above the bedroom which can be used for storage.

The back garden is east-facing and measures 43 x 43 sq ft. It gets the sun in the morning and most of the afternoon.

It’s been made into an outdoor room with Astro turf underfoot, a table and chairs and pink walls. There’s shed at the back and a mirror hanging on the wall to reflect the sun at certain times of day. “I made the mirror myself during lockdown and put it on a TV stand attached to the wall. It reflects the light off it around 7pm and shines back on to the table,” says Colin explaining that they like to entertain here in the summer.

There’s a side entrance to the house that leads to lane at the back and this is where they keep their bins. It’s a quiet, leafy part of Portobello with few passers-by. “I love the fact that the area is so peaceful despite being close to the city,” says Colin. “We always wanted to live in town. Claire walks to work every day and I have easy access to the airport. We have every amenity on our doorstep here and we can be in Grafton Street in 15 minutes on foot.”

The couple are now selling the house as they plan to start a family and need more space. They’ve already purchased another property in Harold’s Cross which they also plan to renovate themselves. “We’ve been very happy here so it’s paining us to let it go,” says Colin. “But it’s time to move on.”

Now their half way house is for sale again with Sherry FitzGerald seeking €375,000 on their behalf.

​