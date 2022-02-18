Two houses in one connected by pool room and bar at 17ac stud in Meath

Athdara Stud, Clonee, Co Meath €1.5M

There are essentially two connected three-bedroom houses in this large, complicated property on the outskirts of Clonee, but if you want to make your way from one to another, you’ll have to overcome quite a lot of temptation.

The place was built back in 1982 and was already quite unusual looking even then, with a sunken living room, an eye-catching main staircase and twin lean-to conservatories facing southwest.

It was surrounded more conventionally by various barns and outbuildings, and it was run as a stud farm for decades by a family of successful National Hunt breeders, responsible for numerous wins at Cheltenham.

Then, in 2006, the owners sought planning permission for an imaginative extension, which consisted of converting one of the barn buildings to a two-storey dwelling, and putting a single-storey link between the two buildings.

That single-storey link is where the trouble lies, because as well as a trophy room, it consists of a proper bar and a pool room. So when you want to get from one house to the other, you’ll have to fight the urge to down a shot of redeye and name your pocket.

Both wings have a kitchen, living room and office on their ground floor (the older part having the two conservatories off its living room). Both also have three bedrooms upstairs, and in all, three of the bedrooms are en-suite.

This means two households could live here in reasonable privacy, or you could turn t he entire space into one expansive, 5,811 sq ft single residence.

Externally the two houses form a U shape with a stable block making the fourth wall of a very pretty courtyard with a fountain. Beyond are 17.12 acres of land with paddocks and mature trees, and gardens including lawns and a tennis court.

It’s for sale for €1.5m with Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes, Farms & Estates (01) 237 6308.