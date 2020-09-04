Two-bed Wicklow cottage would suit lake-minded people

The townland of Humphreystown, south of Blessington in West Wicklow, now stands at just under one square mile. It used to have quite a bit more land in it though.

Humphreystown used to make its eastern border along the Kings River, culminating near Humphreystown Bridge to the north, where you could cross into the neighbouring townland of Ballinahown.

With the damming of the Liffey at Poulaphouca back in the 1940s, the Kings River valley was flooded and the townland of Ballinahown, together with a chunk of Humphreystown, ended up underwater.

This is all to the good, of course, for the occupants of Hollow Point Cottage, which is now picturesquely situated near the shores of a beautiful lake that, in living memory, didn't even exist.

Expand Close The living room with stone and brick fireplace / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The living room with stone and brick fireplace

The cottage is said to have been built in 1941, an opportune moment for scenic purposes, and stands on just over half (0.57) of an acre about 150 metres from the water's edge.

Inside there are two bedrooms, including one skylit room with lake and mountain views. The house has been extended into an L-shape, and the dual-aspect kitchen is at the back, with a slate floor and French doors to the patio and garden.

The living room measures some 14ft by 11ft and has a wooden floor and a fireplace in stone and brick, with a stove in it. The house itself is just 840 sq ft, but there are some handy outbuildings - a garage and a couple of sheds - for storage overflow.

It's eight kilometres from here to Blessington and about an hour's drive to central Dublin via the N81. Blessington Lakes Golf Club, a nine-hole course on what is now a mid-lake peninsula, is a kilometre away.

The cottage is for sale for €349,000 with Nugent Auctioneers (045) 865 555.

Indo Property