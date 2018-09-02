TV architect Dermot Bannon's dream family home held up in planning row

TV architect Dermot Bannon ’s initial plans to revamp his new dream family home in north Dublin fell foul of his new next door neighbours.

Plans for the new development include the demolition of the existing single-storey garage and side passage and the construction of a two-storey side and rear extension.

Further construction includes plans for a new dormer window and velux rooflight, extended front vehicular access and extended front driveway.

Bannon applied for planning permission for the extension on June 15, and one month later two neighbours outlined their observations to Dublin City Council about the proposed redesign.

The interior of Dermot Bannon's new home.

One neighbour said the proposed side gable roof design was “out of character of similar properties in the area”, and asked that the roof be “hipped or stepped down” to mitigate the effect on his neighbouring property.

He also objected to the large and small gable windows, which though opaque, “could potentially at a later stage cause overlooking”.

Another neighbour pointed out that Bannon’s extension would be a feature in an “outstanding locality” with “early 20th century character and symmetry in its building design”.

He warned that the proposed windows on the extension did "not appear to complement the harmony of the ground and first-floor bay windows in the main house”.

One of the bedrooms in Dermot Bannon's new Drumcondra home

A Dublin city council planner who reviewed Bannon’s plans agreed that the design was “not acceptable” given the size of the extension.

She ruled that the first floor would result in “excessive overshadowing” for a neighbouring property and would have an “overbearing impact”.

Dermot Bannon's new back garden, which he is undertaking to redesign

Two weeks ago, Bannon and the architect who drew up his plans, Ciaran Devine, submitted modified plans where the length of the first floor extension was reduced on one side by one metre.

The eaves height of the extension has been reduced by 300 millimetres, the revised application said.

A decision is likely to be made by Dublin City Council later this month.

