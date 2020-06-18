Treasures: Garden ornaments open a gateway to history

The stoneware urn in the shape of a vase is up for auction in Sheppard’s annual Glantelwe Gardens Auction

There's a small Victorian cast-iron gate, a humble object amid much finer things, in Sheppard's Glantelwe Gardens Auction of architectural ornaments and garden sculptures. It doesn't look like much. It's not particularly valuable either. But for auctioneer Philip Sheppard, that scruffy little gate (Lot 14: €150 to €250) has a noble history. "It's a social document - that's what it is!" he says. "It's a primary source."

The gate came from the piggery of a labourer's cottage, one of a type established by the Labourers (Ireland) Acts (1883-1919). "They were the first social housing on these islands," Sheppard says. "The origin of that gate is in agrarian agitation. That's its DNA."

The solid simple cottages were built by rural district councils, each of which developed their own distinctive style, and were considered a huge improvement to the one-roomed cabins where farm workers traditionally lived.

"The Irish agricultural labourer can now obtain a cottage with three rooms, a piggery, and a garden allotment of an acre or half an acre, and for this he is charged a rent of one to two shillings a week," wrote Padraic Colum in My Irish Year (1912). "These cottages by the wayside give a hopeful aspect to the country… flowers are before the doors of the new cottages and creepers upon the walls. The labourer can keep pigs, poultry and a goat, and grow his potatoes and vegetables in his garden allotment."

Within such households, the pig had pride of place. He was popularly known as "the gentleman who pays the rent", which is a humorous way of acknowledging that the families of Irish agricultural labourers couldn't afford to eat the livestock they so carefully reared.

"The gate was built to keep the pig in, but it had a symbolism beyond it. It was a gateway to financial stability," Sheppard says, imagining a future for the gate where it forms part of a little garden.

The River Erkina runs alongside Glantelwe Gardens, which includes a small island, accessible by a footbridge, and a life-sized gorilla lurking in the undergrowth. The gorilla (Lot 370: est €4,000 to €6,000) is made of bronze and sufficiently realistic to give someone a fright on a dark night.

The island is also inhabited by a small bronze bear (Lot 5: est €1,500 to €2,500), shown in the act of catching a fish. "It's not particularly old, but it's an extraordinary piece. It has a presence."

Some of the pieces show traces of the passage of time. A large (120cm high) marble sculpture shows The Three Graces (Lot 160: est €400 to €600) locked in a mutually supportive embrace. It looks as though they are comforting each other, which is understandable because two of them have lost their heads. Happily, the heads have not been lost and are included in the lot.

The stoneware urn in the shape of a vase is up for auction in Sheppard's annual Glantelwe Gardens Auction

There is also a 19th-century Irish carved sandstone figure (110cm high) of Saint Columba, also headless but identifiable by his basket of doves (Lot 165: est €1,400 to €1,800). Also weathered, but with an undeniable Regency elegance, a wrought-iron games seat (Lot 143: est €2,500 to €3,500) looks like a high-seated garden bench, but with a hinged footrest and with wheels at one end. It was designed around 1820 to be wheeled around the garden to wherever the entertainment was taking place.

The footrest was so users could keep their skirts out of the mud. In this, as in many other of the pieces in the sale, the interest is as much about the story as it is about the aesthetic.

Similarly, an original cast-iron pillar post box with an early Victorian monogram. It has the distinction of being the only one ever sold by An Post (Lot 30: est €6,000 to €9,000). "We have the receipt of the sale and the key for the box," says Sheppard.

English post boxes, many of which were sold off in the 1990s, are sometimes painted green and sold as "Irish". This is the genuine article. Post boxes were introduced to Ireland by the novelist Anthony Trollope, then a Surveyor for the Post Office, in the 1850s. They were, of course, originally painted red.

Their Irish identity was quickly and cheaply established by the Irish Free State with a lick of green paint in 1922. Interestingly, Hong Kong's colonial post boxes are now also painted green. In 1997, when the territory reverted to Chinese rule, the red versions were painted over, bringing them into line with the rest of China where post boxes had been green since that postal service was established by Robert Hart in 1897. Hart, who hailed from Portadown, never explained why he chose the colour green, but it is often interpreted as a nod to his Irish roots.

Other pieces of Victoriana in the auction include a stoneware urn, shaped like a vase, on a column (Lot 151: est €2,500 to €3,500). It was made in Glasgow and shows figures of various nationalities bearing gifts centred around a seated figure of Queen Victoria. The urn was exhibited at the Great Exhibition of 1851, at which the Irish prize winners included the bell maker John Murphy, who added a bell foundry to his copper and brass works in 1843. Murphy was a famous bell-founder, famously responsible for making the eight bells for Saint Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne, Australia. A large bronze estate bell (Lot 349: est €1,400 to €1,800) mounted on a forged iron vertical bracket and imprinted "J. Murphy, founder, 15 Thomas Street, Dublin 1853" is included in the sale.

The Three Graces, two of which have their heads detached

One of the most glamorous pieces in the sale, although not exactly a garden ornament, is a horse-drawn carriage (Lot 269: est €4,000 to €6,000) once owned by Maureen O'Hara (1920-2015), Irish queen of Hollywood's Golden Age. It's very, very similar to the one in which she rode with John Wayne in the movie McLintock! (1963). The film, a rowdy vulgar pre-feminist romp, hasn't aged well. It's hard to watch the elegant, iconic O'Hara being spanked.

"It's not the same carriage, but that may be the reason that she had it," says Sheppard, who feels that the similarity between the two carriages is too marked to be a coincidence. "There may well have been some sort of emotional connection between the carriage and the film." But the story of the carriage, how O'Hara acquired it, has been lost along the way.

Sheppard's Glantelwe Gardens Auction of architectural ornaments and garden sculpture takes place online on Tuesday, June 23, but is available to view in its outdoor setting from June 20-22. See sheppards.ie.

