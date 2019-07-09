Traditional Irish pub close to scenic spot is now on the market for €225,000
Ever dreamed of opening your own pub by the coast?
Well, a traditional pub in Nohoval, Co Cork is now on the market for €225,000.
The pub is close to the scenic Nohoval cove, a hidden spot that often features on lists of top places to visit in Co Cork.
Estate agent Michael Pigott says there’s a lot of local affection towards the pub which has been closed for three years.
“It’s mostly local interest [in the sale]; it’s a bit of a landmark building in the village.”
Nohoval is just 10 kilometres east of Kinsale and is next door to the landmark restaurant Finders Inn, a popular spot for seafood in Nohoval.
The pub has a pool and games room which leads out onto a decking area, and the property has four bedrooms in total and sits on 0.81 acre.
There's also an adjoining single storey house which has a kitchen, a living room with an open fire, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
Let the dreaming begin.
Online Editors