Tinsteltown touch: Limerick homestead revived by Clint Eastwood's decorator

As a Los Angeles-based interior decorator to the stars, Limerick native Brigid McCormack became accustomed to the tastes of Hollywood royalty. Among her commissions was home upstyling for Geraldo and the decoration of a library for Clint Eastwood.

By the 1990s, she was redecorating "obnoxious" homes in Bel Air and Malibu, mostly through colour consultations, murals and faux finishes. Among McCormack's sweeter memories was being hired to work on the Brentwood home owned by Working Girl star Melanie Griffith and her then husband Antonio Banderas.

She asked Dakota Johnson - Melanie's young daughter with ex-husband Don Johnson - how she'd like her bedroom decorated ("poppyseeds around the edge and a blue sky") and admired her glitter eyeshadow. When McCormack visited the next day, the young girl handed her the eyeshadow and told her to keep it. The little one grew up to become an actress in her own right, making her big breakthrough alongside Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades Of Grey.

McCormack had moved to LA in the 80s, back when the US was the land of opportunity for young Irish immigrants fleeing recession. She started her career as a data entry clerk, but within a year, she had her own business selling luxury candles to high-end stores across the US. But after 11 years, McCormack had "burned out - excuse the pun", and started focusing on interior decorating and design.

Following the tragic passing after a car accident of her late husband, Herbert Lundberg, a retired cardiovascular perfusionist, a grief-stricken McCormack returned home to Limerick in 2016. There, she purchased Lacrough House, a four-bed 19th-century farmhouse in Boher, near the village of Caherconlish, for €625,000 from the O'Connells, a family who had owned it since 1959.

"At the time, I needed to run because I couldn't stay in LA - everything reminded me of Herbert," she says. "This gift came to me by pure accident."

The house had a history. In the mid-19th century, it was owned by William Frend, who had spent time in Argentina. He died in 1861, stipulating that any of his seven children who did not marry a Protestant would forfeit all but £100 of their inheritance. But only three of their seven children lived a relatively long life, one having died of typhoid fever aged 31 after emigrating to Argentina with his brother. Young Frances died at home aged just 21.

By the turn of the century, Louisa Frend was living alone with a servant at Lacrough House, but in the final weeks of World War I she boarded the steamship RMS Leinster which was was torpedoed and sunk by a German U-boat and she was never found. The previous year, her nephew John Arthur Edward Frend was killed in action in France.

McCormack spent the last four years redesigning Lacrough with brightness and light. While it was in good condition when she bought it, McCormack did apply her Hollywood decorating skills, painting the entire house from top to bottom in warm understated colours, and putting in a new bathroom downstairs, a new water system to the top floor, and a new cream electric Aga in the kitchen. She furnished with antiques from the Castle Antique & Craft Centre in Clarecastle and with a dining room table and cabinet she purchased from the O'Connell family.

The main entrance is through the glazed front porch. The wood panelling and high ceilings in the entrance hall set the tone for the rest of the house. There are two dual-aspect reception rooms either side of the hall, both with original ceiling cornices, fireplaces and door architraves. French doors in the living room open on to a pretty rear-covered patio, and there is another set of French doors to this corner patio from a rear extended wing.

The rustic-style kitchen has a set of double windows that has been turned into a cosy seating area and there is a snug lounge space off the kitchen. A utility room and guest bathroom are also accessible from the kitchen.

A staircase with a curved wooden handrail leads to the upstairs accommodation. Each of the four dual-aspect bedrooms have solid cherrywood floors and two are ensuite. The main bathroom has views of the sprawling countryside and gardens below.

The entrance to Lacrough House and its 10.5 acres is hidden behind a one-room farmhouse. The 2,228 sq ft period residence is approached by a long, sweeping driveway flanked by mature trees and perennial planting.

Outside, there is a slew of outbuildings, including former labourers' cottages and a coach house bordering a walled orchard. McCormack added a new roof and solar panels to the old stables, and there are two large paddocks behind the stable yard.

Lacrough House is selling for €675,00 through Sherry FitzGerald and viewings are by appointment.

