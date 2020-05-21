Three on the market: under €300k in the sunny south-east

These three properties in the ever popular sunny south-east can be yours for under €300,000.

1 Towns Park, Co Waterford

€249k Sherry FitzGerald Reynolds (058) 23444

One of an attached pair of mid-20th century houses opposite St Carthage's Cemetery, No1 Towns Park is a five-minute walk from the town centre. It's in very good decorative order, with a lounge, living/dining room, kitchenette and utility on the ground floor, and three bedrooms and shower room upstairs. The interior space is 878 sq ft and there are lawned gardens front and back, the back garden facing west.

Larkfield, Co Wexford

€169k Sherry FitzGerald O’Leary Kinsella (053) 943 0088

Expand Close Larkfield / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Larkfield

This quirky 19th-century thatched cottage has been renovated with new wiring and oil-fired central heating. It's one room deep on each floor, with a total floor area of 1,184 sq ft. Downstairs there's a sitting room with a solid-fuel stove and original stone floor, and a kitchen/dining room with a vaulted ceiling. There's one bedroom on this floor, with an open fire, and two more bedrooms upstairs. It's on a half-acre site with outbuildings.

37 Parnell St, Waterford City

€255k Sherry FitzGerald John Rohan (051) 843 880

Expand Close 37 Parnell St / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 37 Parnell St

The National Inventory of Architectural Heritage describes No37 Parnell Street as dating from 1820 and as being important today "as one of the final houses on Parnell Street to remain in its original residential use". It's just had a substantial refurbishment and is in good condition, with three bedrooms upstairs and one ensuite bedsit-style room on the ground floor, where there's also a sitting room and kitchen. It measures 965 sq ft in all.

Irish Independent