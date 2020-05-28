Three on the market: in Clontarf, Dublin 3

A choice of three impressive properties currently on the market in popular Clontarf.

42 Seafield Road West, D3

€1.1m REA Grimes (01) 853 0630

One of four identical, newish houses near the Vernon Avenue end of Seafield Road West, No42 has a C1 BER and measures 3,186 sq ft on three floors. That includes four bedrooms, the main one occupying the whole of the top floor with an ensuite and a balcony. Two of the first-floor bedrooms also have ensuites and walk-in wardrobes, while the ground floor has two linked reception rooms, a kitchen, utility and study.

88 Kincora Road, D3

€995k DNG Fairview (01) 833 1802

A 1930s bungalow with a nice air of faded grandeur, No88 Kincora Road does need some modernising and reconfiguration. It's on a 0.18-acre site, with the garden to the western side and three bedrooms (one ensuite) at the back, one giving on to a conservatory. There's one formal reception room, as well as a breakfast room, kitchen and a sunroom off the utility. It measures 2,745 sq ft, with a fourth bedroom in the attic.

396 Clontarf Road, D3

€795k REA Grimes (01) 853 0630

No396 Clontarf Road looks out over Bull Island and is five minutes' walk from St Anne's Park. Built about 1900, it has plenty of period features, including high ceilings and original fireplaces. It measures 1,830 sq ft, with the kitchen and three reception rooms on the ground floor and three bedrooms (one ensuite) upstairs. The first-floor landing has a spiral staircase leading up to an attic room that's used as a bedroom.

