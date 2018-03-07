This architect's stunning self-designed home won last night's episode of Home of the Year

Architect Niall Henry’s self designed home in Dublin won last night’s episode of Home of the Year.

Architect Niall Henry’s self designed home in Dublin won last night’s episode of Home of the Year.

Niall, from Dublin Design Studio, lives in the contemporary home with his wife Emma and their three children.

Architect Niall Henry's self-designed home in Dublin. Photo: RTE

The home was eventually chosen as the winner, after judges Hugh Wallace, Deirdre Whelan and Patrick Bradley also reviewed an Edwardian home in Dublin city and a seaside bungalow in Waterford. Niall's home sits alongside the homes of Emma’s sister and brother, which were also designed by Niall.

The living room. Photo: RTE

The challenge for him as an architect, he said, was to construct the homes on a narrow laneway which interacts with up to 20 back gardens. All of the bedrooms upstairs face into each other, with windows looking out onto an elevated garden. This cancels out the need for windows on one entire side of the house, and protects neighbour's privacy.

The patio and garden. Photo: RTE

Large windows were fitted throughout the ground floor of their open plan living area to optimise the light and to integrate the house and garden together. And with three small children, Niall says, storage is imperative. The couple have integrated sleek cupboards throughout the home, which contributes to the homes sleek and modern look.

One of the bedrooms in the winner's home. Photo: RTE

The children's room. Photo: RTE

Online Editors