TV star and interior design guru Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has said he was warned his house was haunted after he bought it.

'They’re all saying, ‘I feel terror, I feel darkness'... all this kind of b******s going on' - Builders told TV star Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen his house is haunted

The 53-year-old British presenter bought a manor house ten years ago in the Cotswolds, an area northwest of London, where he counts artist Damien Hirst and model Kate Moss as his neighbours.

But when he has his wife Jackie were renovating the house, builders and workers reported experiences that made them believe the house was haunted.

“When we first moved into the house in the Cotswolds, [the hosue] had this huge reputation of being haunted. And a lot of that was down to the fact that it had been empty – it all sounds very Scoobydoo – for a couple of years, and then before that, it had been a rental,” Llewelyn-Bowen said.

“Basically it just was this very, very big house that had all been painted the same shade of this rather nasty cream. And it had a few sticks of old heavy oak furniture on it, some of which used to rock slightly as you walked past. I do agree that that’s probably a bit creepy.”

“During the whole refurbishment process, it was such a big job with loads of people coming round [and they were] saying ‘oh I’m very spiritual, I have to say there’s a cold patch in your wife’s bathroom’. I was going ‘oh dear really, oh we’ll have to bear that in mind’,” he laughed.

“There’s one point in our bedroom suite where they’re all saying, ‘I feel terror, I feel darkness, I feel as if there’s a split through into another dimension’, all this kind of b******s going on.”

“Anyway, that’s now where she keeps her handbags and we have literally not heard a squeak. And we’ve been there for over ten years. So I can only imagine that all of these spirits are now trapped within Lulu Guinness (handbags) and they’re never getting out,” he joked.

The myth has been perpetuated by the fact that there’s a small Quaker graveyard at the bottom of the family home, Llewelyn-Bowen explained.

“We’ve been very, very flippant about it. More than happy to bump into a ghost. We’ve got 38 Quakers buried at the end of the garden, I mean you would have thought that at least one of them would have popped up for a cup of sugar,” he joked.

After the airing of his Sky TV show “To the Manor Bowen", which followed the story of his 400-year-old home's rennovation, Llewelyn-Bowen even received an email from a family who’d lived in the house previously.

“That was very big in Australia, and we got an email after it first went out in Australia from a family who’d rented the house, and they said we’ve really enjoyed it but they said literally - the top floor - they called in priests, they called in exorcists, they called in absolutely everyone they could think of and they said that the activity was crazy.”

“A little old grandmother came around and her grandmother lived there in around 1910, and she said when she was a child she used to hear rumblings and scrapings and stuff like that.”

He added: “I just think we’ve scared the ghosts away. We’re too loud, we’re too noisy, we’ve got too many dogs, too much going on, too many parties, and then we’re only quiet when we’re gin’ed off our faces, so that’s just why it’s just not happened for us.”

Online Editors