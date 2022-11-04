The Sandyford house once home to Ireland’s rebel snatcher

Sandyford House, Sandyford Road, Sandyford, Dublin 18 Asking price: €1.495m Agent: Kelly Walsh (01) 664 5500

The much reviled Major Henry Charles Sirr was Ireland’s rebel hunter in chief. The notorious boss of the Dublin police from the late 1790s to the early 1800s was much feared by the Catholic and nationalist populace in his role as the head of a brutal network of militia, interrogators, spies and informers.

He became the chief persecutor and hunter of the United Irishmen. After the chaotic rebellion of 1803, Sirr ferreted them out of hiding one by one, personally arresting almost all of its leaders.

Major Sirr shoots Edward FitzGerald

Major Sirr shoots Edward FitzGerald

Sirr hunted Robert Emmet down to a house in Harold’s Cross where he was apprehended before he was sentenced to be hanged, drawn and quartered. Sirr arrested Thomas Russell and his crew tortured Emmet’s housekeeper Anne Devlin who was subjected to a “half hanging” to persuade her to reveal his whereabouts (she didn’t). He imprisoned the latter’s family and her nine-year-old brother died as a result of illness picked up during incarceration.

A reception room which leads into the kitchen

A reception room which leads into the kitchen

Famously he shot Lord Edward FitzGerald while arresting the United Irishman leader in a bedroom of his safehouse. FitzGerald died soon afterwards. Sirr revelled in his notoriety and cut out and kept tabloid news articles about his exploits along with the doggerel spread about him in pamphlets.

Later, Sirr would be successfully taken to court for extortion in a case which revealed details of gross corruption on both his part and that of the Dublin police. History Ireland Magazine writes of Sirr’s legacy: “From the time of his appointment as assistant town major in 1796 until his retirement to the police magistrates’ bench in 1809, Sirr created an era of surveillance, pursuit, detection and arrest that is probably unparalleled since that time.”

The kitchen-dining area

The kitchen-dining area

Fittingly Sirr was born in Dublin Castle, for hundreds of years the centre of the British security regime in Ireland. His father was the castle-based town major in 1764, which essentially meant head of the city’s police and a position Sirr would later hold himself. Later, long retired, Sirr would return in 1841 to die in the Dublin Castle rooms in which he was born.

He would leave an extensive collection of 500 valuable artworks and paintings.

But the Dublin home that has long carried his name is located in the south Dublin village of Sandyford. While it’s now Sandyford House and was previously Sandyford Hall, it has always been known locally as “Sirr’s House”.

The Dublin Historical Record refers to it as “something of an architectural curiosity” stating that at the time Sirr lived there, it had “windows and doors in the front only, none in the back and sides.”

A twin bedroom designed by Helen Turkington

A twin bedroom designed by Helen Turkington

The report also described the walls as three feet thick and noted that “the entrance was protected by a bawn”, a low surrounding wall more commonly found around castle keeps. Filling in all but the front windows may been an extreme measure to avoid Dublin’s property tax at the time, which was levied by the number of windows a house had.

Alternatively bricking them up may have been an extreme security measure taken by Sirr at a time when Michael Dwyer and his rebel bands were still holding out successfully and within raiding range in the nearby Dublin/Wicklow hills. Even more so given that Dwyer was Anne Devlin’s cousin.

It was a risky choice of address for the Sirrs in those fraught years when he was chief of police. In the end, the British Military had to build The Great Military Road, right across the crest of the mountains specifically to get to Dwyer and his holdouts. Soldiers built it from 1800 on and lined it with forts.

The lounge

The lounge

But Major Sirr paid a price for his zealous pursuits — he spent much of his life under armed guard. Even so, there were three assassination attempts.

What is believed to be his one time home is described in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage as “representing an integral component of the later 18th-century domestic built heritage of south County Dublin.”

Experts date the detached three-bay, two-storey house with its half-dormer attic from 1756 to 1798. It may be that the current version of the house is based on a shorter original building and the plaque reflects a later reworking.

It was bought some years ago by Red Rock and the well-known interior designer Helen Turkington, who acquired it in probate from the David family who had owned it for 50 years. At that time, known as Sandyford Hall, it was painted a distinctive slate blue.

Well-known interior designer Helen Turkington. Photo by Tony Gavin

Well-known interior designer Helen Turkington. Photo by Tony Gavin

Keith Craddock of Red Rock completed its restoration in 2019 in consultation with Turkington who later decorated and furnished it. They placed it on the market in that year but were approached with an attractive offer for a corporate let. With these terms now run, the house has just been brought to market seeking €1.495m.

The house sits near the Luas stop on a site of a third of acre at a junction, just before Sandyford Church and the Sandyford House pub, which had been run as an inn since the 1600s.

And this was a massive restoration job. The timbers and floorboards in particular had perished in a home that’s at least 220 years old. The doors, skirts and architraves all had to be carefully removed and then taken away for careful restoration. At some point since the Sirr family vacated, the back windows have been reinstated although there are still few to the sides.

A double bedroom

A double bedroom

The house was re-roofed and re-rendered with a breathable period-sensitive lime mix. It was gutted to allow for rewiring, replumbing, new bathrooms and such. It has working sash windows with timber shutters.

Turkington, whose well-known interiors business has also dealt with new build show houses, had an input into how the resulting home would be laid out and how it would function.

And at the time of bringing it to market in 2019, she also furnished it from head to toe in texturally plush but soft and neutral tones, taking inspiration from the rear views of the very same hills that Sirr found so threatening.

Now called Sandyford House and far less brooding in appearance, the house is ready for viewing. This time around the furniture has been removed although Turkington could be hired to advise new owners.

A bootroom

A bootroom

But what makes this house unusual in a time when renovation costs have surged, is that it is a genuine tall Georgian designed as a country house, with many of its original features intact which also comes with a B1 rating for a house of this age and size (it had an A3 last time but inspectors are using new technology now).

It has underfloor heating downstairs linked up to a Samsung air-to-water heat pump system while there are radiators upstairs.

Following the renovation works it comes with four double bedrooms, each of which has its own underfloor heated ensuite bathroom. Its restorers engaged the services of various craftsmen from around the country who reinstated as many of the original features as possible as well as adding some new ones.

A set of granite steps leads up to the entrance surrounded by glazing and the original ornate Georgian fanlight. The hall and two main receptions are floored in solid oak herringbone parquet. There’s a sitting room which can be completely closed off and main living room which opens into the open-plan kitchen/dining area, located at the rear of the house. There’s also a study/playroom. The bespoke kitchen was handmade by O’Connors of Drumleck (along with the fitted wardrobes upstairs). The white arabesque counter tops are by Miller Brothers and the integrated appliances are Miele, including a full height side-by-side fridge and freezer units, induction hob and a cooking tower with oven, combined microwave / oven and warming drawer. A substantial island unit is designed with a breakfast bar and extra thick counter top.

There’s a large boot room with a wc off it which has been fitted with lots of clever storage and a Miele washing machine and dryer.

The rooms have 10-foot high ceilings and there’s a new staircase. The sanitary ware and mirrors are Georgian style by Bayswater London W2 Bathrooms with shower screens and slate shower trays by Merlyn.

In its latest incarnation Sandyford House’s callers will be potential ‘forever home’ buyers rather than prospective assassins.

The Kelly Walsh agency seeks €1.495m.