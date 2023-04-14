The power of virtual staging for empty homes: an imagined living room in Dublin 24

Asking price: €260,000 Agent: Sherry FitzGerald (01) 414 0004

A three-bedroom family home at 95 St Maelruan’s Park in ‘Old’ Tallaght, Dublin 24 and currently for sale at €260,000, shows exactly what can be done with the relatively new art of virtual home staging.

Vendors who opt for the service, which is now provided by many estate agents and becoming more common, are usually selling an unfurnished home in which viewers might have trouble imagining living spaces in the absence of furniture.

The living room before virtual staging

Sherry FitzGerald which is selling the mid terrace in D24, features rooms online in both the ‘before and after’ virtual staging modes.

“Our image creators can put them together within two days and as you can see, they can really make a difference in showing off a room’s potential,” says agent Ronan Healy. In this case the service cost €75 per room ‘furnished’. The estate agents make a point of publishing both versions to avoid misleading online viewers.

This 1950’s home has had its living room and its master bedroom reimagined. In the case of the bedroom, the treatment included installing ‘virtual’ carpet, a bed and pictures on the wall. The ‘before’ photo also shows the original floor boards which buyers may want to sand and varnish rather than carpet. Thanks to virtual staging, they can see both.

As ‘furnished’ by the artists at the estate agency’s virtual staging service

The D1-rated house is in need of an upgrade with a hall, a living room with feature marble fireplace, a kitchen, utility room, bathroom, two double bedrooms and one single (two with built-in wardrobes and one with a fireplace). The back garden can take an extension, has rear vehicle access and a block-build workshop/garage.

No95 is within walking distance of the Luas, the Square, Tallaght Hospital, TUD campus, theatre, Tymon Park and there’s an enclosed park and playground beside St Maelruans. Sherry FitzGerald (01) 414 0004 seeks €260,000. Viewings start tomorrow (Saturday, April 15).