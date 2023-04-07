The Mystery Of Clonmore House in Offaly, which survived after an entire village was burned down in 1798

A dramatic pursuit across many counties and the burning of a village lends an air of mystery to Clonmore House

With its chocolate box style cottage garden, climbing roses and wall mounted floral sprays, the magnificently bucolic Clonmore House at Clonbullogue in Co Offaly, just has to harbour some secrets. Because history dictates it has no right to be there at all.

Clonmore was likely the only one of bigger houses at Clonbullogue not to be destroyed by fire when the village was torched during the 1798 Rebellion. And Clonbullogue itself was the only town in Offaly to be burned during that rebellion. So how and why did Clonmore House survive?

The torching occurred following a breakneck chase after two prominent rebel leaders that wound its way through a number of counties before ending dramatically at Clonbullogue.

A drawing depicting the Battle of Tubberneering

Colonel Anthony Perry had been placed in charge of a large contingent of rebels from Gorey prior to the 1798 Rising. But he was arrested and had the horrible misfortune of being tortured by the notorious Yeoman leader Tom ‘the Devil’ Honman; renowned for inventing the barbaric practice of pitch-capping.

Perry was tortured for two days straight and held down at one point while they fixed a cap filled with boiling tar around his head. Not surprisingly he confessed the names of key leaders including Lord Edward FitzGerald and Bagenal Harvey who were subsequently arrested. As a result of his revelations the horribly disfigured Perry was released.

The kitchen in the old chapel

But thus afflicted he would later rise from his sick bed, to lead one of the most successful rebel outfits of the entire uprising. At the Battle of Tubberneering, Perry led his men to wipe out half the total the number of British troops in North Wexford in one swoop, causing the Crown forces to retreat to Wicklow in panic. Following this there were failed attempts to capture Arklow and New Ross, but at great cost to the rebels, who used cannons captured at Tubberneering.

As defeat later manifested itself at Vinegar Hill, Perry’s contingent cut a way out through the British lines and conducted a credible fighting retreat from the area. But hotly pursued, his forces were split again and again. Finally, yeomen chased only Perry and fellow leader Fr Mogue Kearns across Kildare, Westmeath and into Offaly where the fugitive pair crossed the Bog of Allen to Clonbullogue with the intention of holing up a safe house with the Lynam family. These were friends of Kearns from when he had served as a curate in the area.

A double bedroom

But they were apprehended and arrested in Clonbullogue, taken to nearby Edenderry and both were publicly hanged together.

What’s not fully clear is whether the town was torched by the Yeoman forces as punishment for harbouring the pair or whether rebels returned to chastise the townsfolk for their likely betrayal. What is known is that only the smaller dwellings survived. And Clonmore House.

To this day, the mystery remains of how Clonmore (then a Presbytery with a chapel attached) were left untouched by the village burners. Perhaps it was divine intervention?

It is possible however, that the executed priest Father Mogue Kearns, having served as a curate in the locale, either knew the inhabitants well, or might even have lived here himself for a time as curate.

The formal dining room

Built in 1750, Clonmore House is listed as a protected structure on the basis of its age and the survival of the original presbytery chapel here on the north side of the house which is today in use as the family kitchen.

The current owners bought the property in 1999 and have invested large in restoring it — including a new roof, rewiring, replumbing and the installation of heating among other work. The original house was extended significantly to the south in 1850.

Now it’s become too large for their needs and has been placed for sale through Jordan Auctioneers which is seeking €1.1m.

The hallway and staircase

At 4,500 sq ft, it is more than four times the size of an average family home and it comes with 14.5 acres, mostly in paddocks. There are also four pony boxes along with a cottage in the grounds which measures 462 sq ft and has been recently restored with a living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. While the original upgrade has seemingly left it in good condition, Clonmore does need some decorative modernising.

The accommodation includes an entrance hall, a living room, dining room and drawing room (all of which have period marble chimney pieces), a study, a boot room, laundry, pantry, linen press and the kitchen which still has its unique chapel windows and beamed recessed ceiling. This comes with a two-oven AGA.

A reception room

Upstairs there are five bedrooms (two ensuite) and a games room.

Clonmore House is located near Edenderry (established primarily as a Quaker town) and is close to the borders with both Co Meath and Co Kildare.

With distinctive ochre render and pleasantly variable rooflines and wings, it stands out from the straight Georgian rectangular ‘box’ design that characterises larger homes of this age in Ireland.

Clonmore House would suit a city family seeking to trade a four- or five-bed suburban estate house for a more easy going life in the country. And it will be up to the new owners to delve into local records to see if they can discover why it somehow survived the village’s worst day in history.