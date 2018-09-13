The latest phase of a popular development in Greystones is being launched in the coming weeks.

'The last phases sold out the weekend they were launched' - High demand expected for 14 new homes in commuter town

The previous phases of Sea Green Greystones sold out on the weekend they launched. Wood Group Homes are launching 14 new homes at SeaGreen Greystones on September 22 and 23, when the show home will be open from 10am - 12 noon.

Prices start from only €480,000 for The Wilde, a mid-terrace four-bedroom house which extends across 130 square metres.

A spokesperson told Independent.ie: "The previous phases have all sold out on the weekends they have launched, the development has proved very popular to date."

Other homes in this new phase include The Yeats, also 130sqm, a four-bedroom end-of-terrace or semi-detached home. And the slightly bigger “Beckett” home, at 132 sqm, will also be launched.

Sherry Fitzgerald says the homes will feature bay windows in the living rooms, custom fitted kitchens in a classic combination of white and walnut.

The master bedroom of SeaGreen in Greystones

On the first floor are two double bedrooms - one ensuite - and a single bedroom. The second master bedroom is an en-suite double bedroom with a Cabrio Velux balcony style window.

An elevated site means the development has dramatic views over the coastline and the Irish Sea.

The white and walnut kitchen in SeaGreen

Interior design consultant Eily Roe and architects PD Lane contributed to the design of the homes.

A spokesperson advised interested house hunters to register their interest on the SeaGreen website to be kept up to date with the latest launch information.

The living area in SeaGreen

For the last phases, the majority of sales went to buyers who had registered their interest, he explained.

The homes are expected to be completed from summer 2019.

The living area at SeaGreen

Online Editors