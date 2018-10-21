The Italian job

Maybe it’s the Tuscan colour palette of autumn’s leaves that has us sensing an altogether Italian mood in the air. Whatever the reason, Zara Home’s new collection, a sophisticated high street take on haute decor, is right on the button.

It’s a colourful ode to Villa Borsani, the 1940s Milan residence designed by the late Italian architect Osvaldo Borsani, who is having something of a moment. The villa was opened to the public as part of Milan Design Week earlier this year, and a retrospective of the work of Borsani himself is also in the works.

For those of you who never quite learned to love the stark, Scandi-chic aesthetic, this one is for you. In its Zara incarnation, the look is an elegant modern take — heavy fabrics, strong shades, marble and metals and mix-and-match prints.

Online interiors mecca Amara.com has seen a surge in the popularity for their Italian designers too, with the likes of Fornasetti, Missoni Home and Versace Home becoming more mainstream.

Galway- based interior designer Sarah Petersen of Dan-Eire says this move back to maximalism is partly down to our love of travel.

The elegance and warmth of the entrance hall at Villa Borsani

“I find that more and more, I am designing interiors for people who travel and who like to collect unusual, striking pieces from places they’ve visited or indeed lived in,” she says.

“This means mixing styles, materials, colours, old and new — a very classically Italian approach to interiors. Maximalism embraces people’s ever- changing lifestyles and treasures.”

This return to decadence has been hinted at already this season, with velvet and leopard-print firmly back on the cool list.

In Dublin, Andrea Horan, owner of nail bar Tropical Popical and founder of social movement the HunReal Issues, is one early adopter of the look. “More is definitely more when it comes to interiors,” she says. Her Portobello home is chock-full of clashing, co-habiting pieces of interior joy — very Italian in its eclectic mix.

Those with Andrea-like confidence in their home’s key pieces should look to an Italian brand like Seletti, whose loud wall prints and graphic plates are show-stopping pieces that will pack a punch.

But if you like a more pared-back variation on Italian style, tone it down by sticking to the likes of Alessi’s monochrome-but-cool designs.

If you prefer to dabble in the style, try putting a new spin on a classic Italian feature. For instance, turn your side table into a bar (inspired by Beatrice in the 1990s cult Italian film Il Postino), complete with a mixture of mismatched glassware, some interesting alcohol bottles and a gaudy cocktail shaker. An old-school cinema print of The Italian Job would sit right at home here.

Colour-wise think cerulean blues, oranges, berry reds, navys and ocean greens. Basically, the colour of anything that would grow on a tree or swim in the sea is Italian-interiors worthy.

How do you avoid sensory overload? Sarah Petersen says: “I try to keep the basics neutral — flooring and a sofa — and then I have free rein to accessorise with different colours, materials, patterns. As trends change, it’s important to be able to adapt your interiors.”

The only real rule to living like an Italian is to make up your own. Bellissimo.

