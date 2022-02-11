One of the GNRI engines that still takes passengers from Dublin on heritage steam trips

Ever wondered where the Reverend WV Awdry’s ‘The Fat Controller’, came from? The chubby, stubby and stuffy top-hatted railway station authoritarian of his famous Thomas The Tank Engine stories?

Our modern-day image of a station master is one that has been handed down to us from the 1940s to the 1960s; that of a slightly dishevelled old geezer with a watch chain and a peaky cap.

But at the turn of the 19th century, railways were still growing at pace throughout Ireland and competing companies were striving to outdo one another for luxury, brand and prestige.

In those days a station master was called a ‘railway agent’ and an average-sized regional station, like that at Dublin’s Clontarf, could have a staff of 40. What’s more, in 1900, the average railway agent looked more like a society gent off to a formal dinner. Typically he wore a shiny top hat and full tails. Often the agent’s uniform included gold braids. He was, in every essence, Awdry’s Fat Controller.

Expand Close The front reception with bay window / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The front reception with bay window

Soon after Olney, a red-brick five-bed home at No1 Hollybrook Road, was built in the 1890s, it would become home to railway agent William Spears and his family. Spears worked for one of the fastest-growing Irish rail firms of the time, the Great Northern Railway of Ireland (GNRI), whose main line joined Dublin to Belfast, then the two largest cities on the island and both then part of Britain. Formed in the 1876 through the amalgamation of three smaller networks, the GNRI also linked the two main cities to locations like Navan, Lisburn, Warrenpoint, Newry, Dundalk, Derry and Portadown.

Expand Close One of the GNRI engines that still takes passengers from Dublin on heritage steam trips / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp One of the GNRI engines that still takes passengers from Dublin on heritage steam trips

One of the key figures in the success of the GNRI was the Yorkshire-born engineer William Hemingway Mills.

As GNRI launched, competing firms were already upgrading to larger, more powerful engines to cater for increased traffic and longer trains. But GNRI was stuck with limited manufacturing capabilities at its Dundalk engineering works. A brainstorming Mills figured out a way to ‘supercharge’ its smaller engines to pull the heavier loads and, in doing so, saved the firm from being derailed before it had left the station.

Expand Close A photo of a top-hatted railway agent/station master and his senior station staff (circa 1901) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A photo of a top-hatted railway agent/station master and his senior station staff (circa 1901)

As well as design work on its apple green (later pale blue) locomotives and its famed polished teak carriages, Mills provided a unique style of railway station, among them his elaborately beautiful version at Malahide.

Read More

Among the beneficiaries of the Mills-engineered expansion of GNRI was William Spears who, in 1901, filled out the census forms at Olney, The prestigious house likely provided for him by his employers as was typical at the time.

Expand Close The open plan kitchen and living area / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The open plan kitchen and living area

He lived here with his wife, Aberdeen-born mother-in-law, three children and the maid. The then 46-year-old wrote in fine script that he hailed from “Leitrim City.” We know the GNRI held him in high regard because he appears some years later representing the firm in a court case over a disputed cattle shipment.

His most likely professional realm was the original Clontarf station, located near Olney and just north of the modern version. While the house beside the old station is today known as the ‘station master’s house’, it more likely doubled as an office and home for lesser staff in Spear’s time serving. As a railway agent/station master, Spears would have run a crew that included assistant agents, platform inspectors, ticket collectors, ticket sales staff, porters, clerks, booking agents, signal men, tea room staff, telegraph operators, cleaners, carriage couplers, and various maintenance staff.

And just as the ‘Thomas stories depicted, railway agents like Spears were often called upon to preside at community and civic events and to present awards.

Expand Close One of the three bathrooms / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp One of the three bathrooms

The current owners of No1 should get an award for the work restoring Olney. It was bought 20 years ago in need of full repair. The man of the house is a builder and got to work restoring it in 2002 while striving to keep the original late-Victorian features.

The heavy work included the full rebuild and restoration of two chimney stacks, the installation of antique style radiators throughout, rewiring and replumbing. The roof was redone and the original sash windows restored.

He also gained a full planning permission for the enlargement of the kitchen/living space to the rear which new owners can avail of. An expired permission was gained for a mews at the rear which suggests obvious future development potential.

Olney comes with period chimney pieces, cornices, ceiling roses, polished timber floor boards. Like Mills’ elaborately crafted Arts and Crafts era coaches and stations, it was finished with a high-quality of joinery in its panelled rails and woodwork. No1 has the added benefit of side vehicular access by Hollybrook Lane — the other houses must go around to the rear. Off-street parking is provided here via an electrically-operated door.

Expand Close One of the main receptions with a piano / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp One of the main receptions with a piano

Accommodation includes an entrance hall, a sitting room with a large bay window and a period marble chimney piece which has tiles and a cast iron inset. Double doors lead out to the garden. There’s a dining room with a similar fireplace and chimney piece and a kitchen/dining/living room. This has polished granite worktops and a centre floor island unit. There’s also an integrated dishwasher. It’s mainstay is a stainless steel seven ring gas stove and range. There’s a laundry room, a bathroom with a Victorian style claw foot tub and a separate cubicle shower.

There are three bathrooms in this house, one with a centre floor Victorian style bath on claw feet, another has its own fireplace and the third comes with built in wardrobes. There’s also a separate shower room. There are five bedrooms and the fifth in the attic has two big Velux windows.

The GNRI thrived until Independence. The border and subsequent rerouting of the economies north and south hit it badly and it closed in the 1950s. Happily four of its steam engines remain and are still running for heritage trips. Meantime DNG seeks €1.35m for No1.

Read More



