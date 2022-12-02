The Celtic Tiger returns from the dead to bite our McMansion owners in the bum

Twenty years ago in 2002, the Celtic Tiger was going gangbusters. Cocaine was the scourge of cities; Aldi stocked ski kit, taxi drivers had retreats in Cape Verde and that lad from school, who used to go around giving everyone a dead arm, had just become a millionaire developer.

In rural Ireland the favoured one-off home had changed. Tastes had moved on from the simple rectangular box bungalows of the ‘Bliss’ era into big dormers with two floors and ensuites. And by 2002 plenty were ratcheting it up a few pegs more; into the realm of what would become widely known as the ‘McMansion’.

Think Craggy Island Parochial House but new, all cement blocks and uPvc. Two-storey, boom-built rural homes of 3,000 sq ft to 6,000 sq ft. Most loosely styled along the lines of the Georgian glebe houses commonly found in Irish towns.

Ideally you wanted it positioned in the middle of an acre of garden to get it right back from the road, while also committing a day a week of your summer futures to ride-on mowering.

If you felt extra flush you might have elaborated with a Whitehouse portico and concrete pillars. You might need 26 white uPvc-framed double glaze windows. A staircase to impress in an expansive marble-floored hall, preferably with an echo. With an echo.

Four reception rooms minimum with an open-plan kitchen/living/dining space a given. Five to seven bedrooms and at least the same number of bathrooms, even if there’s just four to ablute.

Games rooms, sun rooms and a master bedroom with a bathroom ensuite and a dressing-room. Floor-to-ceiling travertine and a corner tub Jacuzzi with a view of the top field.

Some invested in a stone-clad frontage. And don’t forget an oil-fired AGA the size of a rail shunter. Plus a static tanker out back to heat it all.

Finally, out at the front gate, you wanted pillars topped by a pair of cement-moulded eagles. Or owls. Or horse heads. Now you were sucking diesel. You had your Big Mack to go.

Those who completed six-bedroom, five-bathroom homes for €300,000 marvelled at the idiocy of Dubliners spending the same for mouldy old minuscule terraces in need of work.

But only a smart few McMansion builders invested in insulation. When built, most of the rural one-offs from this era would now clock a D or a low C BER rating.

Back when our McMansion of 2002 was being planned (give it a two-year lead in), home oil prices had been running at US$59c a gallon.

Today the same gallon costs US€4.29. Seven times more.And this is how the Celtic Tiger has risen from the dead to savage McMansion keyholders.

There’s no doubt that all Irish home owners (unless they bought/built new in the last four years or retrofitted since) are being squeezed by oil and gas home heating prices right now.

But unless they have a solid fuel burning option, it’s the Tiger era McMansion builders who are being utterly stuffed by their oil heating bills. The city two-up two-down owner also has a heating bill seven times higher but that’s seven times seven times less. And retrofitting costs are thereabouts €50k ex grant.

Huge period city houses of the sort that went for €2m in 2002 also face enormous costs. But their owners were wealthy then and if they’re still flush, they won’t care about turning up the dial.

Meantime owners of big period houses in rural locations can stack firewood on the cheap and utilise the numerous open fireplaces that Tiger-era abodes usually don’t have. The cost of retrofitting an average three-bed semi is likely to be running at around €70,000 (excluding grants) to bring it up to a low B standard. For a home four times that size, it’s likely almost €300,000.

No one is going to spend that to retrofit a rural home worth €300,000 to start with. So unexpectedly in rural Ireland where one-off homes are usually for life, some are reacting by selling up.

But given the prices being asked, they seem to think that buyers are blissfully unaware of the escalating cost of heating. Or they’re holding out for a full refund on the travertine and surround sound.

If you’re asking €450,000 for a 20-year- old, six-bed house outside Tuam with a D rating, you do have to realise that no one will spend the €200,000 to €300,000 getting it to a low B or else pay €8,000 a year for heating and electricity.

Consider too that those McMansions were built with bodgery Celtic Tiger work standards and low -flying building regulations and that many are looking a bit scutty today as a result.

We’re talking expanses of cracked, never-painted grey render; soaked in huge damp patches for all to see.

It’s a national problem on the retrofit front which needs to be looked at. There are a lot of these homes about whose owners are now caught in a bind.

What might make sense is for those in charge of our national retrofitting campaign to call in a few design experts and have a think-in on behalf of the McMansion owners.

Because if they’re sucking it up and paying out for the heating, that’s damaging for the environment. And it might be possible to come up with a way of ‘part retrofitting’ these homes by sub dividing off and insulating an internal two-storey portion (say one end which includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, two receptions and the kitchen). You’d end up with a part D and part B BER registered house. In winter you live in the B-rated portion.

With insulation-standard internal doors, and dry lining for internal walls deployed, it should be possible to eliminate fossil fuel heating entirely while retrofitting part of a big house.

Application rules could then be changed to permit grants for the work that has been done on these larger ‘BER split’ homes. So financially stricken owners wouldn’t have to choose between selling up or sucking it up. In winter they’d enter via the back door to that kitchen/living/dining room with a spiral stair up to three beds and a bathroom overhead, all insulated to a B1.

The hall, the other three bedrooms and bathrooms, that sun room and games room would be left at a chilly D3 BER, but the seasonally inhabited portion is is wholly energy efficient and cheaper to heat in colder months.

Maybe the rest of the house could be retrofitted a few years down the road.

It’s not an ideal solution but it could be a practical one for sorting out the big McMansion retrofit problem at a time when owners are obliged to get the whole house done to get grant qualified.

Afterwards, the owners could simply refer to that non-retrofitted portion as ‘the summer wing’.