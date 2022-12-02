| 6.6°C Dublin

The Celtic Tiger returns from the dead to bite our McMansion owners in the bum

Mark Keenan

Large hallways with an echo and dramatic staircases were a feature of Celtic Tiger era McMansions

Twenty years ago in 2002, the Celtic Tiger was going gangbusters. Cocaine was the scourge of cities; Aldi stocked ski kit, taxi drivers had retreats in Cape Verde and that lad from school, who used to go around giving everyone a dead arm, had just become a millionaire developer.

In rural Ireland the favoured one-off home had changed. Tastes had moved on from the simple rectangular box bungalows of the ‘Bliss’ era into big dormers with two floors and ensuites. And by 2002 plenty were ratcheting it up a few pegs more; into the realm of what would become widely known as the ‘McMansion’.

