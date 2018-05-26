“Just by clever design, being a little bit clever about how you use a space, you can get a lot of functionality in.”

The best kitchens at house2018: Big pantries, handpainted cabinets and amazing tiles

David Farrell from Michael Farrell Kitchen and Furniture Design is exhibiting for the third year at house2018.

This year he visited Europe’s major kitchen trade show EuroCucina 2018 in Milan to research the biggest trends in kitchen design around the world. Inside the RDS, David and his team have constructed a striking classical, green hand-painted kitchen with an old English-style pantry that’s catching the eye of many visitors.

“The pantry is a big trend. It’s a harp back to older houses where they had a separate walk-in pantry, the Georgian houses and so on… it’s more and more important we feel in modern houses because kitchens are getting so pared back… that things like toasters and kettles and breadbins, they have to be catered for somewhere in a kitchen.” “So by having them in a pantry, it leaves you that room that you can leave all of that stuff and then have your very stylish kitchen that you’re living in.”

“By having that pantry system, you can have that back kitchen area… but it mightn’t necessarily be a pantry. It could be foldaway doors.” Farrell is meeting potential customers all weekend, along with other kitchen companies like Kube Kitchens, Konstruct kitchens, Patterson kitchens, and the Victorian kitchen company.

The trend has moved in recent years towards functionality rather than size. “It’s about making the kitchen easy to use. It’s not about making it bigger,” explains David.

“We’ve all drawer systems at lower area. We’ve dovetailed drawers in this particular kitchen, so they’re all hand made into the space. Very functional – drawers with internal drawers.”

“Beside our range system here, we have a large pantry system with pull-out drawers.

“This is probably our most classic style kitchen that we’ve done but it is also contemporary in terms of the finishes and sharp lines.” house 2018, Ireland's only trend-led and style-focused interiors event, is taking place in Dublin's RDS, this weekend from May 25-27, showcasing world-class design and the cream of Irish interiors talent. Buy your tickets now at house-event.ie/tickets. Under-12s go free

Online Editors