The €1m restoration of a Co Kerry aristocrat

The Henchey family have invested large in saving one of Tralee’s big houses for future generations (and for the golf)

It’s not uncommon for ex-pats to invest in a property in Ireland in an effort to retain their connection to home. But not many do it on the same scale as Maurice and Mary Henchey.

The couple moved to the UK many years ago, but in 2003 they purchased Ballard House in Tralee as a second home. While Maurice had family in north Kerry, it was the beauty of this old house that brought them to Tralee.

“The house was in liveable condition but it was a far cry from its previous grandeur as a historic Georgian house,” says Henchey.

It took two years to restore the residence that dates back to 1828 and the renovations were extensive.

Everything was pulled out and modernised with the priority being that the interior design would be in keeping with a traditional country house theme.

The coach house living room

“The restoration of the house was long and a labour of love. I believe around €1m was spent on the renovations with several different interiors designers used, including Artichoke from Somerset.

“I think the courtyard garden, the stable block, the staircase and the kitchen are particular highlights, especially the kitchen as it was painstakingly kept in the traditional Irish country home style,” says Henchey. There is also the important, but often hidden, work that brings the house up to another level when it comes to restoration.

The coach house, courtyard and rear exterior of the house

It was completely re-plumbed and rewired. A high level of insulation was used throughout, oil-fired central heating was installed and all original features were retained.

The attention to detail is evident as soon as you walk through the front door with its restored limestone pillars. Set out over three floors, the interiors are luxurious but tasteful enough that they don’t fight with the period features like coving and the archway to the sweeping staircase.

To the left of the hallway is the formal drawing room that leads into a dining room through the original cavity sliding doors. To the right is the more homely kitchen with the AGA stove taking pride of place amongst the handmade country-style units. There is also a more casual sitting room on the ground floor.

The kitchen with AGA

On the first floor are four double bedrooms (two ensuite) and the main bathroom.

The basement was reclaimed during the renovations. It now includes a games room, an office, laundry room, shower room and a wine cellar with the original cold room that would have been used to store perishable goods.

The games room

The main house has an overall floor area of 3,498 sq ft, but if that’s not enough for prospective buyers there is also a restored coach house on the grounds. It got the same treatment as the house during the project and now has central heating, good levels of insulation and a new slate roof.

The formal dining room which leads to a drawing room

It has a living room and kitchen downstairs as well as another open-plan living area upstairs. There are two bedrooms (one ensuite) and a bathroom, making it ideal for guests or as a self-catering option for extra income.

The house was likely built for a member of the Crosbie family, a prominent Anglo Norman family who played a key role in ruling the area on behalf of the British. James Crosbie, the MP held the role of High Sheriff of Kerry. An old 19th-century listing of the area’s aristocratic families and big houses includes Ballard House and states that it was owned by Mssr Francis Crosbie.

The staircase in the main house

Its features which include its elaborate staircase, architecturally sculpted internal arches and the quality of the chimney pieces do suggest a home built for an important local society family.

Ballard House sits on a 1.2-acre elevated site that is a mix of mature and manicured gardens and it comes with sea views. It’s set back from the road so feels completely private but is also within walking distance of Tralee town centre. It is also beside Tralee Bay Wetlands Eco and Activity Park on the estuary of the bay.

Mary and Maurice Henchey

But coming as he is, from the UK to visit, Maurice Henchey’s favourite aspect of the property is that it’s located close to several world-class golf courses like Ballyheigue Castle and Castlegregory Links Course.

Indeed this part of Ireland is golf heaven.

The former is a modern nine-hole course opened in 1996 in what was the grounds of the 18th-century castle built by the same Crosbie family. It offers woodlands and sea views.

The latter is also a nine-hole located in the dunes between Lough Gill and Brandon Bay with stately Mount Brandon as its scenic backdrop.

Ballyheigue Castle golfers

And while not name checked by Henchey, you’re not too far away either from the globally famous Ballybunion Golf Club with its Old Course and Trent Jones Cashen course, on dunes overlooking the Atlantic. Finally there’s the Arnold Palmer designed Tralee Golf Club course, also by water.

The Henchey family will be sad to sell but, unfortunately, they are not able to make it over to Ireland as much as they used to. So instead of leaving it empty after all the work that has been done to restore it, they are keen to see it lived in again.

A caretaker and cleaner have been kept on to ensure that the house remains in mint condition.

Agent Gary O’Driscoll (066) 710 4038 is seeking offers in excess of €1.4m for Ballard House.