Swoop in for last 11 Finch four-beds

Semple Woods in Donabate is near Newbridge House - one of Ireland's finest surviving examples of Georgian architecture - and its 370-acre park.

Indeed, the new estate is named after George Semple, the local architect and builder who oversaw the construction of Newbridge House and later designed a large drawing room with a picture gallery for the back of the mansion.

Glenveagh Properties is building around 250 homes at the Hearse Road scheme, which was originally launched in April 2019. A new showhouse has just opened to market the remaining 11 units from the Finch design.

The Finch is a four-bed end-of-terrace/semi-detached style that extends over 1,435 sq ft and costs from €460,000. Externally, the houses have a full-brick façade and a zinc canopy over the front door, with UPVC double-glazed windows throughout.

Internally, Gallagher Kitchens supplied the kitchen units, with their soft-close doors and drawers, and some of the bedrooms are fitted with shaker-style wardrobes. There is tiling to the floors and wet areas of the bathroom, ensuites and guest WC.

The A-rated houses are located on the southern edge of Donabate town centre, where they are less than a 10-minute walk from the train station.

Viewings are by appointment.

Indo Property