Summer cocktails in Clondalkin: How one Dubliner used lockdown to bring her missed holidays home

Asking price: €395,000 Agent: Sherry FitzGerald (01) 414 0004

Alfresco dining and cocktails in Mediterranean resorts of Spain and Greece. Entertaining family and friends. These are the key elements of Donna Walsh O’Brien’s definition of the good life.

So during the Covid-19 lockdowns, with trips to her Mediterranean haunts and family gatherings placed firmly on hold, Walsh O’Brien decided there was nothing for it but to create her own idyllic Med-style spot for entertaining in her own backyard.

With the help of a skilled neighbour the garden at 36 Newlands Manor, Clondalkin was transformed into her own mini-Spanish Costa with a covered cocktail bar and outdoor entertaining area.

The outdoor cocktail bar

No stranger to hosting, she is the middle sibling in a family of five and over the years her home became the family hub, the place to which everyone gravitated to mingle.

“I love to entertain and I love parties so having space to accommodate family and friends has always been important,” she says. “The interior of the house, the kitchen and dining area is open-plan and ideally suited for that, but I wanted to be able to do it outside as well. I wanted to recreate the kind of outdoor space I had seen when I was abroad.

“I used to have a makeshift bar and a seating area in the back, but it wasn’t very satisfactory. Covid gave me the time to think and plan and put something more permanent in place.”

The garden seating area

Walsh O’Brien works as a psychotherapist and during the first lockdown her business activities became really quiet, giving her time and space to contemplate what she wanted to do to satisfy her longing for alfresco living.

“I went on the internet and looked up all kinds of outdoor entertaining areas and when I knew what I wanted I asked my next-door neighbour, a friend of my son, to give me a hand. I told him what I had in mind and he set about doing it. He did the building. I did the instructing.”

The exterior of 36 Newlands Manor Park, Clondalkin, Dublin 22

As a first step she wanted the patio doors at the back of the house to open out to a sheltered bar. “When I had the makeshift bar, as soon as it rained everything would be destroyed so I wanted something that would have a roof structure and side panels to weatherproof it a bit.”

Working with her neighbour she transformed the space into an outdoor party and leisure spot in the style of a ‘chiringuito’, a Spanish seaside tapas bar. The finished space has three elements; the bar, a fire-pit and a covered social seating area. Sitting on patio tiles that cover the entire area, complete with a counter and high stools, the bar is located just behind the house at one end of the garden.

The living room

Trendy stock tiles were used to make a waterproof countertop and there’s a matching duck egg painted timber trim. Behind it hang atmospheric bar signs and lighting.

The roof is Perspex which lets the light in, mounted on wooden support rafters. The walls at either side are panelled in standard tongue and groove boards which have been stained.

In the middle of the garden is a type of fire-pit which wards off the chill on outdoor party evenings while at the end is a covered corner area with a three-sided couch around a coffee table.

As an end house the garden has its own entrance through a separate door which leads into the covered area.

Walsh O’Brien carried the Mediterranean theme into the house with splashes of turquoise and white throughout.

One of the double bedrooms

“Along with cerise pink, touches of burnt orange, a little bit of yellow and lots of white, it was as if I was working off a Mediterranean mood board. All I’m missing is the sea.”

The four-bedroom, semi-detached house has a C2 BER rating and was built around 2002. The development is located in the cul-de-sac near the entrance to Corkagh Park. Walsh O’Brien bought it in 2005.

The entrance hallway includes an under-stair guest WC and utility room. The living room to the left of the hall has a large bay window and an open fireplace while double doors lead to an open-plan kitchen-dining area, which extends through patio doors into the rear garden with the aforementioned bar and entertainment facilities.

The kitchen-dining room

The kitchen was redone seven years ago and includes an eye-level double oven, an American style fridge-freezer, an electric hob with a turquoise tile surround, a stainless steel extractor unit along with floor-to-ceiling storage units.

Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms, one with built-in sink and vanity unit and a large single bedroom. The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom while the family bathroom is also located on the first floor.

Walsh O’Brien’s favourite is the living room. “I meet my clients there, it is a lovely relaxing, welcoming room.”

With two of her three children in Canada and another in Belfast, the house is now too big for her. Walsh O’Brien is hoping to move to the shores of Carlingford Lough where she intends to create another Mediterranean garden, but this time with real sea views.

No36 Newlands Manor Park is for sale at €395,000 through Sherry FitzGerald.