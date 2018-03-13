Stunning 18th century mill won tonight’s episode of Home of the Year

Gary Owens, and his wife Michi bought the stunning mill and renovated it from 2008 to 2009.

The home was habitable when they first bought it but the couple worked hard to make it their own, and breathe new life into it. Gary, an academic, sourced windows and doors to fit the character of the building, for example. Restoring the mill was a project of passion for the couple.

When judges Hugh Wallace, Deirdre Whelan and architect Patrick Bradley combined their scores, the mill was unveiled as the winner. One of the runners-up was a Dublin red brick terraced home, where Kate and Mark McMullan live with their baby Rex and their miniature labradoodle Polly.

The house required significant renovation when the couple bought it in September 2014, and they gutted the interior completely. They reconfigued the layout to maximise the light and space, and the house's with the outdoors. The decided to paint the walls and upstairs floorboards white, and to use a light grey floor downstairs. The clean lines inside the home, and the couple's minimalist approach make it a very liveable space, they say.

The other runner up was the one-bedroom Dublin apartment of Paul O’Rourke, a chef with a passion for interior design. Paul fell in love with interior design when working on his own home, and loves mixing dark walls with an industrial and vintage style. The paint colours and statement pieces he chose made for a really unique home.

Home of the Year airs on RTE1 at 8.30pm on Tuesdays.

Online Editors