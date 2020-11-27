Streetscape from Dublin-born artist fetches €20,000 at auction

Herman & Wilkinson

A streetscape of Roundstone Main Street From Dowds Pub by the Dublin-born artist Maurice MacGonigal (1900-1979) sold for €20,000 at Hermann & Wilkinson’s Irish & International Art Auction on November 9. “This is the second highest price achieved for a MacGonigal at auction,” says auctioneer Ross O’Sullivan.

Online sales at Herman & Wilkinson continue with two Decorative Household Auctions (November 30 to December 3 and December 7 to 10); a Fine Stamp, Coin and Medal Auction (December 9 to 16); and a Fine Art & Decorative Interiors Auction (December 14 to 17).

See hermanwilkinson.ie.

Adam’s

The auctioneers at Adam’s are in a flurry of behind-the-scenes activity in preparation for a December that’s going to leave them all exhausted. The first event is a timed online At Home sale, beginning on Wednesday, December 2, viewed via a 3D video, comprising fine furniture, paintings, prints, jewellery and decorative arts.

Then comes Fine Jewellery and Watches on Tuesday, December 8, with top-dollar spectaculars, some with estimates of €100,000, including the likes of Buccellati, Van Cleef and Cartier.

The very next day, Wednesday, December 9, is Important Irish Art, which will take place as a live/online auction with as many bidders in the room as are allowed at the time.

Sleep By Falling Water, 1948, by Jack B Yeats (Lot 66: est €150,000 to €200,000) promises to be the highlight of the sale.

See adams.ie.

De Vere’s

The Irish Art Auction at De Vere’s will take place on Tuesday, December 8, with paintings from the big names of Irish art such as: Still Life With Frying Pan, 1946, by William Scott, (Lot 19: est €200,000 to €300,000); Western Landscape by Paul Henry (Lot 11: est €120,000 to €160,000); and The Gaiety Theatre (Romeo & Juliet-The Last Act), 1927, by Jack B Yeats (Lot 58: est €100,000 to €150,000).

Other interesting paintings in the sale include Feeding Time by Anton Hirschig (Lot 14: est €8,000 to €12,000).

Hirschig’s claim to fame is he lodged with Vincent Van Gogh in Auvers-sur-Oise outside Paris and was the one to call the doctor when Van Gogh shot himself in July 1890.

See deveres.ie.

Read More

Irish Independent