Stop pumping up the hype for retrofit - the ten failings of retrofit air source heat pumps

As part of its plan to turn Ireland green, the Government has this year ratcheted up the grants to get your home retrofitted in order to take it to a minimum BER B standard.

The hub of this plan is the replacement of gas and oil heating systems with a heat pump. For most of us this will be an air source version.

This is simply a fridge in reverse. So the pump extracts the coldest parts of the air and ejects it, leaving the concentrated warmer parts to heat a liquid refrigerant.

The pump, powered by electricity, compresses this liquid to increase its temperature. It then condenses back into a liquid in a process that releases the stored heat which is pushed around your radiators or underfloor heating system.

Under its Climate Action Plan for 2021, the state envisages us installing 400,000 more heat pumps in Ireland through the next eight years.

Again, at least that’s the plan.

The advantage of an air source heat pump system is that it’s a more environmentally friendly method of heating than oil, gas or solid fuel. You don’t produce any CO2 emissions and for now, it’s cheaper to run and more efficient compared to oil and gas.

But before we pump it up too much, consider that air source isn’t all plain sailing. There’s a number of notable drawbacks that you need to be aware of if you’re considering installing one.

While the benefits are widely publicised, the drawbacks are not.

So here’s the main 10:

1. They cost a shedload of cash

You can expect to pay €15,000 upwards to acquire an air source heat pump and have it installed. It works out at about half the money for the system and half for the labour. If you have a bigger home you might need more than one or a bigger system overall and that costs more. This is three times what you’ll pay for an ordinary boiler replacement.

2. And you’ll likely have to buy another one

Because an air source heat pump comprises constantly spinning fans and moving parts, they wear out after about 15 years, but you could be replacing yours at 10 years if conditions at and around your home don’t suit it.

So consider that this is an average cost of €1,000 a year to save up for the replacement. Add the cost to the annual electric consumption and you’re likely paying near as much, if not more, than for oil at current rates, particularly if you have an average or a smaller home.

Based on UK estimates you’re looking at €1,000 per annum to power it, which doubles to €2,000 per annum when replacement is included. Consider too like a car, it’s a slow run downhill in efficiency from when you install it. So your last five years of usage won’t be as efficient as the first five.

3. They don’t provide as much heat

Compared with a regular oil or gas-fired system, you can’t turn an air source system up very high. It provides a sort of low level ambient heat rather than the toasty heat you’re more used to when you press that booster button.

4. They work best with underfloor heating

Unless you have it installed already, underfloor heating is extremely expensive to put down. So more big bucks to get the best from it.

5. They’re no use whatsoever if you have chinks in your insulation

To work properly, an air source system needs to be coupled with maximum insulation to a minimum B standard.

That means stuff like triple glaze windows, external insulation, closing up all chimneys, changing front doors for minimum leak versions and insulating your attic. Government recommends you combine it with a full house retrofit, currently running at about €60k for an average home. You do get a hefty grant towards that.

6. They Pump Up the Volume

While the technology has improved and the noise levels have been turned down, the modern outdoor unit makes 40 to 60 decibels of noise. In an estate with homes close together that means a constant low level humming. For example, 50 decibels has been compared to a low level conversation. Meantime the indoor unit makes 30 to 35 decibels, comparable to someone whispering. Constantly.

4. They’re darned ugly

Essentially you are fitting what looks like a giant fan in a box to the outside of your house. You’ll also need the equivalent of a wheelie bin sized space to stand them on if they’re ground supported. On the walls they impede passing head space. Higher and you need a ladder to service them. The chilled air they blow will kill any plants or grass within range.

5. You need to service them often

With moving parts sucking in air from outside, it’s going to get dusty and cluttered. Manufacturers reckon you should check the filters regularly. You also need to check the fans for leaves, insects and wind borne seeds. Anything that is likely to picked up by a suction unit from outside. They recommend that a service engineer to check it at least once a year. More cost there.

6. They make a lovely home for wildlife When it’s cold outside mice and rats like to find somewhere warm to nest. Any bugs that you might get in your home if you have a passage in, are likely to end up in there somewhere.

7. They are affected by the weather

When it gets really cold to sub zero your air source heat pump starts to flag. Right when you really need it. You will need to switch over to very expensive 100pc traditional electric heating. Average units will struggle with very large spaces in a time when open-plan kitchen/living/dining spaces are popular. Strong winds blowing directly at the outdoor fan will impede its efficient function. In a land of sideways rain, water ingress can also be a damaging. 8. You are reliant on electricity

We are today being warned about power outages and a growing strain on the national grid. Before you had the retrofit that took away your boiler, open fire, chimneys, stoves and such, you still had hot water and heating if the lights went out. Now you don’t. With more people using things like electric cars and em, 400,000 more electrically powered heat pumps, the risk of power cuts is substantially increased.

9. The cost of lecky is surging

In Ireland it already costs 50pc more to generate electricity than the EU average and we have the third highest cost in the EU. Last month the price of the crackly stuff went up by a stonking 26.7pc including PSO (a levy you pay even if you use no electricity of €89 per annum) and VAT. The ESB says this equates to an extra €446.42 per annum. Still better than gas — wholesale prices of gas have gone up 700pc in 12 months.

10. You’re only ‘half saving’ the planet

When it’s cold those pumps run constantly. While yours emits no CO2 the country will still need to generate more electricity to power almost half a million more heat pumps and the 100,000 new electric cars a year that the Government wants.

So while you’ve got rid of your own gas boiler, great big industrial-sized ones will generate the power to run your household heat pump.

In September on any given day, gas generated between 55pc and 81pc of Ireland’s electricity while filthy old coal accounted for between 11pc and 21pc. Recently the Irish Academy of Engineering described the Government’s big future plan to provide us with enough power going forward as “technically flawed” and “unrealistic”.

Pie in the sky so.