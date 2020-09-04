Sprawling D18 bungalow comes with granny-flat revamp plans

When No47 Beech Park Road in Dublin 18 was built, one of its most illustrious neighbours was Grange House, previously known as Dean's Grange and Clonkeen, an Italianate mansion designed by 19th-century architect John Skipton Mulvany.

The mansion was demolished decades ago, but the surrounding houses are showing good signs of longevity. No47 is a prime example of this durability, as the same family has been living in it since 1963.

No47 was by no means a mansion in its early days, but it has expanded considerably since. From the front, it looks like a dainty bungalow, but the footprint now stretches way back into the southeasterly garden.

The owners got planning permission in 2006 to add a single-storey self-contained granny flat to the rear, which means the bungalow now has a floor area of 2,573 sq ft all on one sprawling floor. You go in through the side and find to your right a big (24ft by 17ft) living room with a stone fireplace. Straight ahead is an L-shaped kitchen and breakfast room, which gives access to the adjoining garage. To the right then are the four bedrooms of the main house.

Expand Close The kitchen / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The kitchen

The granny flat, nominally No47A, has its own front entrance, which brings you through a small lobby into a dual-aspect, open-plan kitchen, dining and living room measuring roughly 31ft by 19ft.

There's a wall-mounted gas fire here, a skylight, and a wall of windows with French doors to the garden. Off this room is a bedroom, also with doors to the garden, and an ensuite wet room.

A new owner may want to convert the floor plan into a single dwelling, and architect's plans have been drawn up for that. The agent is Janet Carroll (087) 400 2020 and the asking price is €895,000.

Indo Property