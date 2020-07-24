Spoilt for choice with sun traps and sea views in Blackrock

You're faced with a choice if you live at Apartment No3 at Rockwell Cove in Blackrock, Co Dublin. But it's a pleasant choice - one that thousands of apartment-dwellers would be glad to be faced with.

The apartment is dual-aspect, with the back facing northeast towards the sea and the front facing southwest, where there's a balcony. So do you sit indoors and admire the coastal view from your living room, or do you sit on the balcony and get the sun all afternoon and evening?

The apartment blocks stands in a comparatively isolated spot at the end of Idrone Terrace and looks out over its own neat communal grounds, across the railway lines and towards Howth Head. There are quite well-favoured views from the balconies too, because from there, you can admire the Gothic spires of St John the Baptist Church.

There are just 16 apartments in the block and No3 is on the ground floor - although the floors are staggered and there are steps up to the entrance.

Expand Close The view from the dining table / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The view from the dining table

Inside, to the left are the two bedrooms, each of which gives on to the balcony. To the right then is the main living and dining room, where there's a stone fireplace fitted with an electric fire and a bay window overlooking the sea.

The kitchen is properly separate - handy for the management of cooking smells - and big enough to eat in, with a view of the sea. It has a tiled floor and splashback and integrated appliances. The interior space amounts to 807 sq ft.

The apartment comes with a storage unit in the basement and parking, although Blackrock Dart Station is only four minutes' walk away. Management fees of €2,900 a year are payable.

The agent is Janet Carroll (087) 400 2020 and the asking price is €625,000.

Indo Property