Social housing as a right-wing solution to crisis

‘Why should I pay hard-earned tax so people who do nothing all day can walk into a house provided for free, while I have to scrimp and pay for my mortgage over decades?”

It’s a common argument heard on our national airwaves whenever a significant minority of Irish people phone or text into any radio debate concerning social, affordable or subsidised housing.

These are our right-wingers, albeit most of them are on the centre right. Every country has them, but we have less. And generally, our right-wingers are less right wing than those elsewhere.

According to a recent survey, a piffling 18pc see ourselves as either ‘right of centre’ or ‘quite right wing’. In contrast, in 2019, 37pc of US people described themselves as ‘conservative’, while a survey of 21 western democracies taken in 2019 showed that an average of 27pc were at least ‘centre right’ in their views.

This is surprising given most of our Governments over the past 10 years have been right of centre politically. Perhaps this is much to do with the historical inefficiency of the left in Ireland, along with the social make-up of our politicians overall (more landlords and wealthy individuals).

A DCU report published in June on the attitudes of digital audiences across Ireland looked at, among other things, how we Irish view ourselves ideologically.

It says 37pc see themselves as being either ‘left wing’ or ‘left of centre’ in their political views. A smaller, but similarly substantial 34pc (more than one third) see themselves as being at the ‘centre’.

Just 18pc described themselves as either ‘right of centre’ or ‘very right wing’ (down 2pc on five years ago).

Like conservatives of various hues elsewhere, our right-wingers tend to believe in a low-tax government with an onus on rewarding the rich for enterprise. They baulk against ‘rewarding’ the poor, who they believe are at least in part responsible for their own circumstances.

Like in other countries, generally this group wants to reduce the State welfare supports (including housing), seek tougher measures on crime, more police on the streets and longer prison sentences.

Usually, they are jaundiced against immigration and often (but not always) modern gender politics. They are against fiscal recklessness and tax inefficiencies.

So here today, and exclusively for Ireland’s 18 percentiles, I’m going to pitch a right-wing ideological argument in favour of Ireland returning to State-funded social housing on a massive scale.

So to all you right of centres and Blueshirt types (eight per cent are ‘very right wing’), I’m guessing you are generally in favour of measures that (a) result in you paying less tax in the long run, (b) that are good for Irish businesses and enterprise, (c) that are good for the strength of the economy overall, (d) that reduce State handouts, (e) that increase achievement in education and (f) that decrease crime. Yes on all fronts? I’m guessing so.

My right-wing housing solution is 100,000 fast-tracked family-sized social houses, constructed by, paid for and held by the Irish State/the taxpayer, likely at the cost of €35bn (if each one costs €350,000 all in).

Note too that the social housing concept has only been portrayed as ‘left wing’ by recent Governments.

Even our most right-wing Governments of the 1920s (that did spawn the Blueshirts) saw the practical need for it and kicked off a massive subsidised housing plan. Fianna Fáil’s social housing drive of the 1930s built 17,000 social homes by 1946.

My first argument is that social housing on a large scale, particularly today, is not a ‘left wing’ concept because it actually makes good fiscal sense.

But currently, you the taxpayer are now shelling out large for social housing, albeit to the private sector. We’re all paying out HAP to the tune of half a billion a year (2021) and for 60,000 households. That’s half a billion of ‘dead money’ as far as the tax payer is concerned. With rents going up and more small landlords exiting, that can only keep increasing.

Meantime, the big international funds, via the REIT model, are stepping into the void.

Because we’re not going back to the poorhouses any time soon, going forward, you’re stuck with paying even more taxes again to support social housing unless there’s a more efficient, cost-effective alternative brought in and fast.

Savvy businesses from all over the world, the type right-wingers admire for their enterprise and gumption, are currently spilling into Ireland to invest in housing to rent it to those who can’t afford to buy it at increasing rates.

Right now (because they’re clever and our Government is either complicit or stupid), they’re using a favourable tax regime handed to them by this State to shut down the competition from the mostly small private landlord sector that dominated the rental sector before they arrived.

Their competitive success means the big funds are cornering the market for sites and therefore increasing the value of land and, in turn, the cost of private housing for all, whether bought or rented. Now it’s in your back yard.

This is discouraging foreign direct investment. More seriously, it is directly impacting Irish businesses and enterprise because more and more of younger people’s disposable incomes are being spent on rents. And because of the low-tax model, those increasing portions of income channelled to rents are increasingly being exported directly out of the country. By the billions. By the funds. The sharks are eating your lunch, no matter what side of the political divide you stand on.

So shouldn’t Government make a wiser investment on housing and stop wasting your tax euros on all that ‘dead’ money paid to the increasingly fund-driven private rental sector?

My argument is that State-developed and owned social housing on a large scale would (especially with market rents so high) ultimately generate more Government earnings than outgoings in the long run, even if social houses are let at well below market levels.

A €35bn investment takes 100,000 households out of the private rental sector. It’s a huge money but not impossible in an emergency, not only of housing, but of a mass depletion of disposable incomes. Consider the current eight-year transport plan assigned to Minister Eamon Ryan has a budget of €35bn and no one kicked up over that.

We ran up €35bn extra on our national debt in Covid-19 supports in its first year. Like Minister Ryan’s money for transport, it’s an investment. It should return cash to us and save it from haemorrhaging from the economy.

Rents are so high now that even charging one third of market rates will ultimately profit the State in the long run. So instead of the private sector charging €3,000 per month for a home and then exporting that cash, the State charges €1,000 and keeps it in the country... and links it to inflation going forward.

After 30 to 35 years, 100,000 State homes have paid for themselves and continue to earn today’s equivalent of €1bn a year instead of throwing away half a billion in ‘dead’ money.

Such an investment also represents a clampdown on future crime and social disorder, as well as curbing future welfare costs. Stable tenancies make for stable children rather than disjointed and traumatised little people moved constantly between schools and friends, as is happening now.

Not only will entrepreneurs have a better chance with more disposable income about, they’ll have more of their own to spend on developing their businesses. Therefore, spending large and fast on social housing is now the only ‘right’ thing to do.