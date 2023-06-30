Shades of Santorini in 1980’s home in Killester

A Greek holiday inspired newlyweds in their colour scheme for a 1980’s home in Dublin 5

Asking price: €525,000 Agent: DNG (01) 833 1802

Some baked banana bread, others joined online fitness classes but for David and Eimear Kane, renovating their three-bed, semi-detached house in Killester became a way of coping during lockdown.

Like many during the pandemic, they found themselves with extra time on their hands and the realisation that an aesthetically pleasing environment effects mood.

“How a house looks became all the more important when we were at home all the time during lockdown,” says Eimear.

The home office

David works in finance and Eimear is a both a primary school teacher and third level lecturer of Irish. They share No24, one of eight houses in the Pines development, most of which are townhouses, with their German Shepherd called Bear and two cats — Sapphe and Prince.

The 819 sq ft home was built in the mid 1980s and had been rented out by the previous owner. It was in need of renovation when the couple bought it in 2013. While structurally good, all of the windows needed replacing. They also did away with the outdated fireplace in the living room, installing a remodelled version instead.

The kitchen

The kitchen is at the front of the house and accessed through a door on the right as you come through the hall. Here, they tore out the 1980’s-style pine units and replaced them with modern high-gloss cupboards in cream and added a granite kitchen counter. The splash back was painted black to contrast with the units and cream ceramic tiles were laid underfoot.

While the house was much improved, it was during the pandemic that they found time to really put their mark on it. Their first port of call was the single bedroom upstairs, which they turned into an office space. “David was confined to multiple screens, and he needed peace and quiet to work,” says Eimear. “For me, it was more about writing and preparation for lessons, instead of meetings, so I could work outside or downstairs in a more comfortable setting.”

The main reception room

The office is painted yellow and grey, and has a selection of guitars hanging on the walls. “It’s an interesting backdrop for Zoom meetings,” laughs David. “But it’s also a good use of space.”

Both David and Eimear are musical and between them play no less than 10 instruments and its a a hobby for both. An interest in music was part of what brought them together when they met on a night out in Dublin. “We shared so many similar interests and have the same outlook, that it was pretty clear from the start, we were meant to be together,” says David.

Another view of the reception room

They didn’t just do up their house during lockdown, they also got married. “We married in a registry office during the first lockdown and we celebrated last year with family and friends in Santorini in Greece,” adds David.

You could say the feature walls in the two double bedrooms are inspired by Santorini as they’re a shade of turquoise blue, a ubiquitous shade on the Greek island. They’ve used bold colours cleverly in other rooms too, typically by painting one wall and leaving the others a neutral shade of cream, white or light grey. “That’s our personalities coming through as we’re both creative types and it was a way for us to bring the rooms to life without it being overpowering,” says David.

A double bedroom

The shed at the back of the garden is wired for electricity and currently used as a utility room, housing their washing machine and dryer. It, too, has been painted turquoise blue, as has much of the garden, which faces south west and gets the sun from about 11am to sunset.

Previously just a triangle of grass, it also got the lockdown treatment. The couple added a raised deck, surrounded by grass borders, flower beds and trees, as well as ambient lighting which comes on at night and a fire pit. “It’s really cosy,” says David. “Even in the winter we sit there with a blanket wrapped around our shoulders. The space is also great for entertaining and we often bring friends out there for a drink.”

The back garden

Both are into the garden. “I tend to have a bit more time on my hands to do it,” says Eimear. “Coming from a rural background in Meath, I’m used to having lots of green space, so I enjoyed working on the garden during lockdown.”

They used plants that were durable and would last all year round like ferns, grass plants and cordyline. In the summer they added pops of colour with begonias, petunias, pansies and daisies. There’s a herb garden at the back with chives, rosemary, thyme and mint plants. The couple both like to cook and use the herbs in meals. “There’s something really satisfying about growing your own herbs, and using them for cooking,” says David.

The house is just a 15 minute-walk from Dollymount Strand and the couple love to go for long walks on the beach with Bear their dog. St Anne’s Park, Clontarf promenade and Killester village are also within walking distance. “It’s a really a lovely area in which to live especially if you like the outdoors,” says Eimear.

David points out that it’s also a 15-minute drive to the city centre. “I used to work in the IFSC and I would get the Dart every day. The Dart station is a five-minute walk and it would take just 25 minutes from my front door to my desk.”

Despite the work they’ve put into the house they’re now selling it as David has been offered a job abroad.

“It’s an option that’s been on the table for a while and we feel like if we don’t take it we will regret it,” he says. “We’ll miss a lot of things about the house and especially the back garden as we’ve put so much love and care into it.

“But it’s a new adventure for us and it feels like the right time to move.” DNG seeks €525,000.