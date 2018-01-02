The restored Georgian home of Senator David Norris was declared the winner of Celebrity Home of the Year on RTÉ One tonight.

The restored Georgian home of Senator David Norris was declared the winner of Celebrity Home of the Year on RTÉ One tonight.

Senator David Norris' Georgian home declared the winner of Celebrity Home of the Year

Senator Norris’s home beat those of presenter Lorraine Keane, author Melissa Hill, 2FM’s Eoghan McDermott, and rugby star Mike Ross.

In the end, judges Hugh Wallace, Deirdre Whelan and Patrick Bradley decided that Senator Norris’ restored Georgian home in Dublin city centre was a worthy winner. Senator Norris’ home has been a life-long labour of love for the Joycean scholar.

He bought the house almost 40 years ago and has been restoring it ever since. When he bought the four-storey-over-basement terraced house it was full of tenants but he has now restored the rooms to their original state and added his own personal touches including a stunning mural on the staircase. The rooms are decorated in period colours of green and red and the furniture is all in keeping with the period.

The home is full of family heirlooms and Senator Norris uses every part of the house. Judge Deirdre Whelan said: ‘This was a fabulous home, beautifully restored, but the best bit was the personality and humour evident throughout the home. This home totally reflected the person that lives there. I loved visiting it.’

Hugh Wallace added: ‘What’s impressed me is that the owner has spent a lifetime preserving and restoring the house and its imperfections make it perfection. His personality and charisma oozes out of every nook and cranny in this fantastic home. As the winner of this year’s show, Senator Norris wins €5,000 to donate to a charity of his choice.

He said: ‘I am both delighted and very surprised to have won the Celebrity Home of the Year. I did not think that my home would fit into that particular category i.e. not architecturally designed, very idiosyncratic and with a kitchen that wouldn't suit everybody! But who are we to judge!’

Home of the Year returns for a new series later this year.

Online Editors