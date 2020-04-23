Sector mourns Coonan

The property sector is this week mourning the passing of auctioneer Willie J Coonan, who died peacefully in his sleep on April 14, aged 76.

From the early 1960s, Mr Coonan headed up the Kildare-based Coonan Property business, a successful operation based in Maynooth since the 1930s, which was founded by his grandfather in 1892.

Taking the reins of the family business from his father Billy in 1962, Mr Coonan soon expanded the business which was, until then, based largely on sales of farms and commercial town properties. In the 1980s, the equestrian enthusiast spotted the growing opportunity created by Ireland's expanding bloodstock sector and created a successful stud farm division, which plays a key role in Irish equestrian property sales today.

It came as no surprise to those in the industry that Mr Coonan was the first agent to achieve in excess of a million pounds for a farm in the late 1970s. He was quoted after the historic auction of the farm in Kilkea, Co Kildare, as saying: "It's only money, but we are giving you land and they stopped making the stuff a long time ago."

As the 1990s saw Dublin's populace expanding to commuter counties, Mr Coonan also focused on development land. He conducted many site deals worth in excess of €30m. His son Will has headed the company in recent years with business partner Philip Byrne, but Mr Coonan remained involved on a day-to-day basis as a consultant. He is remembered as a warm and energetic personality with a canny deal-making acumen.

While private family funeral arrangements have been made in conjunction with Covid-19 lockdown rulings, a more public celebration of his life will be announced when the crisis has ended.

