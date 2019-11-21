Saoirse Ronan sells lavish Greystones home for more than €1.6m

Hollywood actress Saoirse Ronan has sold her Greystones home for over €1.6 million.

Hollywood actress Saoirse Ronan has sold her Greystones home for over €1.6 million.

The 25-year-old actress bought Pine Lodge in Co. Wicklow for €1.4m from top economist Alan Gray back in 2017.

She placed it on the market just eight weeks ago with an asking price of €1.5 million. It generated huge interest with over 30 people visiting it.

Saoirse Ronan agrees sale of Greystones home for more than €1.6m

The actress extensively refurbished the five-bedroom, five bathroom house which was described as a 'magnificent family home'.

When bringing it to the market, Galvin property said: "The layout and finish will impress even the most particular and comes to the market ready for the new owners to move in, and invite their family and friends to ‘ooh and aah’.”

Saoirse Ronan agrees sale of Greystones home for more than €1.6m

Commenting on the kitchen, the selling agent added: “The current owner has painstakingly designed and decorated this open plan room so to be practical, comfortable and aesthetically impressive all in equal measures.”

The coastal property was described as being in pristine condition and demonstrated "exquisite attention to detail, allied with tasteful design", according to the auctioneers.

Saoirse Ronan agrees sale of Greystones home for more than €1.6m

One of the bedrooms was converted into a large walk-in wardrobe with a luxurious en-suite bathroom and separate shower "comparable to a hotel suite in uptown New York".

Ronan recently bought a more modest three bedroom terraced house in London's prestigious Notting Hill area.

Saoirse Ronan agrees sale of Greystones home for more than €1.6m

Online Editors