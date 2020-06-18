Roomy Rivergrove is a stone's throw away from Cliff Walk

The Cliff Walk between Bray and Greystones is about seven kilometres long, starting at the bandstand in Bray and finishing at Greystones Harbour, and needless to say, there are some spectacular views along the way.

Rivergrove, a detached dormer bungalow at The Grove in Greystones, is so handy for the Cliff Walk that its owners (together with their dogs), need never be stuck for an airing. You just turn right at the front gate of the house and make your way east along Rathdown Road for less than half a kilometre before crossing the railway line and then joining the rest of the cliffside ramblers.

And if you decide against that walk, you can instead push on for another 100 metres or so and walk along the North Beach, south towards the marina and the town.

If you were to judge by its front elevation, you might assume Rivergrove was a relatively petite house, but you'd be deceived - behind that cottage-style façade, there is 3,552 sq ft of space sprawling out over two floors.

Expand Close The exterior of Rivergrove / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The exterior of Rivergrove

The house is side-on to the road, and the living rooms are all on the left as you go in, which is the southern side. First is the dual-aspect formal living room, with a vaulted ceiling and fireplace.

Straight ahead from the entrance hall is the open-plan dining room and kitchen, again with a vaulted ceiling and a centre island. Off the kitchen is a bow-ended TV room with a brick fireplace. Right of the entrance hall then are two bedrooms with a shared ensuite and towards the back, a utility room and study (or fifth bedroom).

The first floor has another two bedrooms, including the master bedroom, which has an ensuite and dressing room and gives on to a balcony overlooking the lawned garden.

Rivergrove is for sale for €965,000 with Sherry FitzGerald Greystones (01) 287 4005.

Indo Property