Close

Premium

Renovations: Ten ways to hire a Fawlty builder

Mark Keenan

Basil Fawlty with his builder O'Reilly in a classic episode of Fawlty Towers Expand
Construction. Stock image. Expand
Chartered Quantity Surveyor Claire Irwin – resident QS on RTÉ&rsquo;s Room to Improve programme and Kevin Hollingsworth of the SCSI Expand

Close

Basil Fawlty with his builder O'Reilly in a classic episode of Fawlty Towers

Basil Fawlty with his builder O'Reilly in a classic episode of Fawlty Towers

Construction. Stock image.

Construction. Stock image.

Chartered Quantity Surveyor Claire Irwin – resident QS on RTÉ&rsquo;s Room to Improve programme and Kevin Hollingsworth of the SCSI

Chartered Quantity Surveyor Claire Irwin – resident QS on RTÉ’s Room to Improve programme and Kevin Hollingsworth of the SCSI

/

Basil Fawlty with his builder O'Reilly in a classic episode of Fawlty Towers

Two years ago John Cleese accused the BBC of being ‘gutless’ for removing the ‘Germans’ episode of Fawlty Towers from its streaming service.

The Beeb asserted that it contained racist passages. But Cleese argued that the popular sitcom written by himself and Connie Booth in the 1970s actually serves to lampoon the racism of characters like Basil Fawlty and Major Gowan (think Tarantino’s Django Unchained for a modern take).

Most Watched

Privacy