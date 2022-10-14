Renovations: Ten ways to hire a Fawlty builder

Two years ago John Cleese accused the BBC of being ‘gutless’ for removing the ‘Germans’ episode of Fawlty Towers from its streaming service.

The Beeb asserted that it contained racist passages. But Cleese argued that the popular sitcom written by himself and Connie Booth in the 1970s actually serves to lampoon the racism of characters like Basil Fawlty and Major Gowan (think Tarantino’s Django Unchained for a modern take).

That said, some FT scenes are still particularly hard to watch, not least those featuring the scurrilous forelock- tugging, blarney-spouting Irish builder O’Reilly, played by the late David Kelly.

O’Reilly is the ‘cowboy’ Basil employs to undertake building work at his hotel against his wife’s wishes. He fails to use a steel girder when putting a doorway through a supporting wall, leaving the hotel structurally compromised. In these scenes he is described as “a half-witted, thick Irish joke” who “belongs in a zoo” and his Irish assistant labelled an “orangutan”.

Leaving aside the simian Irish stereotypes from Punch magazine, is it fair to depict our builders as inept and shifty? Because whatever about the 1970s, there’s no doubt our building industry has a serious reputation problem today.

During the summer and after a 15-month investigation, a Government working group published its controversial findings asserting that up to 70pc of Celtic Tiger era apartments are likely to suffer from in- built fire regulation defects and other construction-related problems.

For the Irish construction industry, this is a simply flabbergasting percentage of sectoral failure. Given these percentages, you absolutely can’t chuck in that old caveat ‘it’s the few that give the rest a bad name’.

When it comes to even larger civic projects, we are now so used to sectoral slipperiness with estimates and deadlines that we simply shrug it off. Like every time we are told the latest version of what the National Children’s Hospital will cost. Contracted at €650m and due to have finished this year, the latest estimate is now running at well over €2bn (rising by more than €1m a day) with completion postponed to 2024, along with a waiting place in the Guinness Book of Records as the globe’s most expensive medical facility ever.

And whatever you do, don’t mention the War (mica and pyrite that is).

At domestic construction level, it was this time last year that RTE’s Prime Time revealed the horrific defects home owners had experienced with dodgy small builders. That programme made a point of underlining that even despite proven negligence, the builders involved are still allowed to continue operating under Irish law. Thanks to the Fianna Fáil promoted legacy of ‘self-regulation’ for its pet sector; that Fine Gael in Government never since broached.

It beggars belief that something so costly and safety reliant as construction goes largely unfettered with the sort of standards legislation and enforcible penalties/refunds/responsibilities that regulate almost everything else in Ireland, a country in which you can be jailed for being without a TV licence but not for building fire-hazard apartment blocks. Where you are entitled to a refund on a duff watch that costs a tenner but must remedy dodgy construction costing tens of thousands, from your own pocket.

Among those who assisted with last year’s Prime Time programme was Kevin Hollingsworth of the Society of Chartered Surveyors of Ireland (SCSI) which must be given some credit in highlighting sectoral failings.

It was a SCSI report that underlined the huge extent of fire defects in Irish apartment buildings in the aftermath of the 2017 Grenfell Fire in the UK. At a time when Government wanted to keep its head firmly in the sand on the emerging scandal of in-built fire risk at apartment blocks, it was the SCSI report that forced the investigation that in turn ultimately resulted in the publication this summer of the working group findings.

Meantime, in response to last year’s RTÉ investigation, Hollingsworth has helped the SCSI to compile and publish a simple guide for Irish homeowners thinking about hiring builders but justifiably afraid of hiring a Fawlty cowboy in this climate. Engaging The Services Of A Building Contractor — The Homeowner Checklist is a clearly written guide to avoiding the pitfalls of botched building work. It was launched this week by Hollingsworth with the help of Room to Improve’s resident chartered quantity surveyor Claire Irwin (best known for regulating Dermot Bannon), who also had input.

“After Prime Time we realised that the public could do with an accessible guide to help them negotiate domestic construction work like extensions,” says Hollingsworth.

Its contents include the need for checking references, drawing up a clear contract, administering payments and monitoring the work along the way. The guide can be downloaded from scsi.ie for free.

Meantime, based on its content and Hollingsworth’s advice, here are 10 traits of homeowners who ARE more likely to get stiffed by a Fawlty builder:

1. They don’t get quotes: The SCSI guide recommends getting three quotes before appointing a builder, to avoid being ripped off from the get-go.

2. They don’t look at previous work: “Don’t just ask for references and check these, but make sure you go out and look at different examples of work done.”

3. They don’t check registration credentials: “A reputable building firm should have its details registered with the Companies Office and at the Construction Industry Register of Ireland (CIRI).”



4. They forget about a contract: “You don’t need a formal printed contract for a small extension. You should however, have written down the cost details, the timeline for the work, penalty clauses (the cost to the builder for missing days or failing to meet deadlines) and exactly what the builder is expected to do for the money. Have them sign it. Now you have some recourse if things go wrong.”



5. They don’t hire experts for spot checks: “Not everyone can afford a professional project manager like an architect or a chartered building surveyor to manage the project full-time. In fact, it makes no financial sense at all for smaller projects. However, you can hire them to make spot checks at vital points in the construction work. You’re better off identifying defective work while the project is still ongoing. Three stage checks should cost around €1,500 plus VAT for the three.



6. They don’t take stage photos: The SCSI guide advises taking photos and videos of all aspects of the construction as the site work develops as a valuable visual record for future reference if a dispute develops.



7. They pay cash because it’s ‘cheaper’: “All stages of payment should produce receipts which are also a record. If you pay cash, you don’t have that and obviously less recourse. Avoid builders offering VAT-free or cash-only offers.”



8. They don’t check health and safety credentials: “You must have property insurance and health and safety requirements for the site work at your home and seek out the health and safety credentials of your builder.”



9. They don’t keep money in reserve: “No matter how good your builder is, unexpected problems can be unveiled through the work and cause the job to cost more.”



10. They don’t confirm the specifics: “Ask for a detailed quotation based on a detailed design/scope of works. You should be clear about what is not included within the price, eg, floor finishes, wall finishes/painting, kitchen, tiling or footpaths.”