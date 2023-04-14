Reimagining Hamptons styling in Howth

Home near the seafront comes with outdoor Jacuzzi, cliff walks and is within easy walking distance of village

It looks like a house in the Hamptons from the front and this is exactly what attracted the current owners to 3 Dunbo West near the seafront in Howth when they bought it in 2016.

Nathalie Vandenberg and her husband Michael, had just moved from Belgium with their two sons, Matthew, now 16, and Brandon, now 12, as Michael was taking up a new position as head of the European division of a gaming company.

“We didn’t know Ireland well, but a colleague of my husband’s suggested we look for a house in Howth,” explains Nathalie. “When we drove through Howth village for the first time, up a street lined with old fisherman’s houses, and into the cul-de-sac, we fell in love immediately; both with the house and its location.”

Nathalie Vandenberg

In Belgium, houses are similar in size to Ireland, but cheaper. “Everyone knows that houses in Ireland are the most expensive in Europe,” says Nathalie who runs a company distributing herbs and spices from South Africa. “But Belgium is more crowded. We’d lived in a forested area outside Antwerp, so living by the sea and having access to beautiful cliff walks was a novelty for us.”

The 2,368 sq ft house is a two-minute walk from Howth village and offers easy access to most amenities. “Everything is on our doorstep,” says Nathalie. “The boys cycle to school in Sutton Park. My eldest catches the Dart, in walking distance, into the city centre frequently. If we go out to dinner we can walk there and back. It really is a lifestyle.”

The exterior of 3 Dunbo West, Howth, Co Dublin

One of four houses in a quiet cul-de-sac, 3 Dunbo West was still being built when they bought it. This allowed the couple to put their own stamp on it, choosing the colours of the walls, the flooring and the tiles. For the walls, they used a mixture of warm grey with a hint of beige, and a mother-of-pearl colour in all of the rooms, to create a calming atmosphere. This combines well with the solid oiled-wood flooring. “We wanted to have a natural, warm environment, with a Zen feeling,” says Nathalie. “You come home from work and feel immediately relaxed.”

The hallway and entrance

The three-level house has a BER A3 rating. It’s heated with a heat pump and is well insulated. It’s very bright especially at the front, which faces south.

Downstairs, the kitchen/dining/living room is open-plan. The kitchen has grey fittings by Kube and Dekton solid oak countertops, and there’s a wood-burning stove in the living area. A family room at the back of the house, with a pool table and TV, is used mostly by the kids.

The whole family are avid hockey players. The boys play for the Pembroke Club in Sandymount, and Matthew played for Leinster Under 16s and is now playing for Under 18s in Wales. In fact, hockey has played a big part in their lives as Nathalie and Michael met on a hockey pitch at a tournament in the Netherlands 25 years ago.

The living room with wood-burning stove

For this reason, the boot room, off the hall on the first floor, is invaluable as they frequently come home with muddy shoes and clothes. “We had a boot room in Belgium and not many houses in Ireland seem to have one,” says Nathalie. “It means that muddy boots don’t get dumped on the sitting room floor and makes all the difference.” There’s also a utility room off the family room and a guest bathroom with a wooden world map of the world on the wall.

On the first floor, to the left of the landing, the couple installed floating shelves on the wall using wood from old scaffolding. Off the landing, is a master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom, with a double sink and rainforest shower. On the other side is a kid’s room with built-in cupboards, and a guest room with another built-in wardrobe designed by furniture company Higginbotham. There’s a big family bathroom here too.

The kitchen with island unit

On the top floor, there were two bedrooms, one a children’s bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet. The other they use as an office, after they found themselves working from home during the pandemic.

“The room was very dark, so we took away a wall and left a pillar made of wooden cladding from Poland. Our desks are positioned behind it and we also have gym equipment on the other side. It’s much brighter now. I can see to the masts from Howth Harbour while I work,” says Nathalie.

Jacuzzi in the back garden

The back garden faces north and is equally well-thought out. It’s a combination of well-looked after lawn, sandstone and wood chippings. It has a water feature running down the middle and is enclosed by bamboo and fencing.

The couple built a terrace at the side of the house to capture the sun from 11am until late evening and they use it for barbecues. There’s also a Jacuzzi, which is not overlooked. The old wall behind it was originally part of Howth Castle. There are two wooden sheds next to the house, one for gardening tools, the other for bicycles and sports equipment and the house has electric gates.

The open-plan dining area

The family knew little about Irish culture when they first came here, but have come to love it. “We now realise what a beautiful country it is. The Irish people are lovely too and very friendly,” says Nathalie.

However, they are moving back to Belgium as Michael has been offered a new position.

“It’s bittersweet to leave the house because we’ve been very happy here,” says Nathalie. “Our 12-year-old is struggling because he’s lived most of his life in Ireland and even speaks with a bit of a Dublin accent. What we’re going to miss most however, is living near the sea and our walks on Howth cliff. It’s such a beautiful location.”

Sherry FitzGerald seeks €1.495m.