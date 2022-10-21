Putting Bess’ foot forward in Rathmines

No2 Bessborough Hall Bessborough Parade, Rathmines, Dublin 6 Asking price: €575,000 Agent: Felicity Fox (01) 633 4431

Special architecture shines through over decades and even centuries. And if you’re interested in buying a limited-edition residence with an architectural pedigree that isn’t new, the best hunting ground for that something special is in the back lanes of Dublin 4 and Dublin 6.

This mews-filled warren of built flotsam has long been the canvas on which Ireland’s budding architects have expressed their fresh ideas; before maturing, fattening financially and losing their edge to corporate subsumption. And it’s often where successful designers return when they want to prove they still have what it takes on the residential design front.

Expand Close The open-plan kitchen/dining/living space with piano / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The open-plan kitchen/dining/living space with piano

From the 1960s to the last gasps of the Celtic Tiger, mews houses and pocket developments funded by braver clients popped up in these lanes at random.

In the absence of a client, often the architects scraped together funds to build their own abodes, used not just as homes but as backstreet shop windows to show what they could do.

In these lanes they contested with fire engine access requirements and the lumpen interventions of Stalinesque city planners. Sometimes their talents shone through. Sometimes they didn’t.

From Sam Stephenson to John Meagher, the internationally successful duo of Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara to the work of edgy early noughties design brats at Odos and FKL, they’re all represented down the back lanes and side streets of 4 and 6.

Among the maturer designers to return to them was the late Frank Hall (he died in 2005) who hailed from Roscrea in Co Tipperary. He decided to become an architect after seeing a picture of Le Corbusier’s Notre Dame Du Haut at Ronchamp in Time magazine.

Expand Close The dome of the Church of Mary Immaculate / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The dome of the Church of Mary Immaculate

A graduate of UCD, he moved abroad and in his early career worked on large public projects in Spain, including the prizewinning Museo Español de Arte Contemporáneo in Madrid, based in the Seville office of Jaime Lopez de Asiain.

Hall returned to Dublin, to co-found the award-winning Grafton Architects in 1978.

Read More

He developed a reputation for getting the best out of a site, and was responsible for designing numerous mews and townhouses all over the city.

In 1995, he coalesced with another architect Paul Quilligan, to draw up the plans for a pocket scheme in Rathmines located in the narrow lane of Bessborough Parade, located right behind the famous Orthodox style Russian dome of the Church of Mary Immaculate.

Quilligan, who died in 2019, would later work on projects as far afield as Romania, New York and Egypt.

Expand Close The exterior of No2 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The exterior of No2

The pair had wanted to go full contemporary but had to contend with instructions for a faux period look from planners to reflect the mid 1800’s houses across the road. They got their way in the end by fronting what would become the grandly named Bessborough Hall scheme with a quasi-period screen wall and then building entirely revolutionary homes behind it.

Today the notion of an ‘upside-down’ house is appreciated. But back in 1990’s Ireland, the idea of having the the bedrooms on the ground floor and the living space on the first floor was considered strange.

But to maximise light in the resulting five homes in what is a tight lane with other buildings in close proximity, it made complete sense. Dominating the view on the outside is the green copper church dome which was originally made in Glasgow for a church in Russia. The contract fell through when the Bolsheviks took over in 1917. Later when the Rathmines church lost its roof after a catastrophic fire in 1920, the dome was brought in from Glasgow to replace it.

Expand Close Architect Paul Quilligan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Architect Paul Quilligan

Occasionally one of the five houses at Bessborough Hall on Bessborough Parade comes up for sale. No4 sold for €555,000 late last year. Now No2 has been placed on the market.

Right next door to this terrace is a distinctive mews home with a barrel copper roof by deBlacam & Meagher Architects. No2 has a car port behind its facade wall which you walk through to get to the front door. The bedrooms are located either side of the staircase that runs up through the centre of the property. Both are doubles with built-in wardrobes. The master bedroom comes with its own ensuite and the main bathroom is also located at this level.

Expand Close A view of the terrace showing access to the open-plan living space / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A view of the terrace showing access to the open-plan living space

Off the hall is a cleverly put together understairs storage cupboard and access to a hot press. Upstairs, the L-shaped kitchen/living/dining area is arranged around an outdoor terrace. The fully-fitted kitchen is at the front of the property. The open-plan living/dining area has a corner set fuel-burning stove as its focal point while the remainder of the space borders a glazed atrium allowing natural light to flood in.

Three different sliding doors on the upstairs level open to the timber and metal floored terrace, bringing the outside in on sunny days.

At one end, the metal mesh allows you to see down through it to the courtyard below. The entire spans 699 sq ft. The car port is secured behind bi-fold doors and there’s also resident permit car parking on street.

No2 is within a short walk of Rathmines with its library, swimming pool, restaurants, pubs and two sets of cinemas. The Swan multiplex is located near the Stella vintage cinema.

Also within five minutes’ walk is the Luas green line at Charlemont and Ranelagh with its own restaurants and hostelries.

Nearby schools include St Mary’s College, St Louis, Gonzaga. CBS, Alexandra, Stratford, Muckross and Terenure College.

Felicity Fox seeks €575,000.