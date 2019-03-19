A “coal shed” which sits right on the waterfront of a northern Donegal village has been placed on the market for €200,000.

Property right on the waterfront in Wild Atlantic Way town going for €200,000

The stone building which extends to around 1,150 square feet, has been in the same family for 50 years and was used for storage purposes.

But estate agent Paul Franklin says the building is surrounded by businesses and homes, and it would make a suitable fit for either.

“It's a continuation of the market square,” he told Independent.ie.

"Waterfront properties or properties on the shore like this are far and few between.”

The village of Dunfanaghy sits on the Wild Atlantic Way, overlooks Sheephaven Bay and is overlooked by the Derryveagh Mountains.

Franklin added: “In the 20 years I've had the agency, I could count on one hand an opportunity that comes along like this. It’s on the market square and right in the heart of the town.”

The sale is not subject to any planning permission so prospective buyers should satisfy themselves regarding the conversion with Donegal County Council Planning Department, the estate agent says.

Online Editors