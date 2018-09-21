Printing new memories as first phase launches

Sycamore Grove, a new development of four-bed houses, is situated where east Finglas meets the north of Glasnevin, the suburb best known for Glasnevin Cemetery and the National Botanic Gardens, with its 18th-century curvilinear glasshouses.

Treverbyn Properties is developing the 14 three-storey houses on the site of a former printing factory on Grove Road, just off Sycamore Road. Eight of the houses are slated to be released when Sycamore Grove launches tomorrow.

Prices at the new Dublin scheme start at €475,000 for a four-bed centre property spanning 1,453 sq ft, at €485,000 for a four-bed end house with the same amount of accommodation, and at €490,000 for the four-bed semi-detached design, which comes with a living space of 1,400 sq ft.

Designed by NBK Architects, the houses at Sycamore Grove have full-brick elevations, a dormer window protruding from the roof, alu-clad windows, and a grey front door. The homes are set within landscaped open spaces with public lighting.

There is a planted area to the front of each property, and while a cobble-locked parking area only has space for one car per house, there are seven guest spaces throughout the scheme. The back garden and patio are enclosed by concrete boundary walls and fencing comprised of treated timber and concrete posts. Residents will use a communal bin storage and recycling area.

Throughout the ground floor, there is underfloor heating beneath stylish white oak wood flooring, as well as satin chrome ironmongery with matching electrical faceplates. The woodwork, ceilings and walls are fully painted through the entire home.

At the four-bed semi style, there is a living room up front with double doors leading to the kitchen/diner, which has contemporary-style kitchen units with soft-close doors and drawers, and glazed doors leading out to the patio. The purchase price includes kitchen tiling, a chrome extractor hood, an oven, a hob, an integrated fridge-freezer and an integrated dishwasher (subject to conditions). Also on the ground floor are a guest lavatory and a separate utility room with work surfaces.

On the first level, there are two double bedrooms, a single bedroom, and a family bathroom. The master bedroom and en suite are located on the top floor.

Three of the four bedrooms in each house at Sycamore Grove are fitted with modern wardrobes. The bathrooms and en suites come with Italian sanitaryware supplied by Tilestyle, polished chrome heated towel rails, floor and wall tiling, and thermostatically-controlled pumped shower units with a chrome finish.

Each house at Sycamore Grove comes with an A3 BER, thanks in part to high levels of insulation in the roof, walls and floors. A heat pump reduces heating costs by as much as 40pc, and the heating can be controlled thermostatically throughout different zones in the home.

There are numerous amenities close to Sycamore Grove including Montessori, primary and secondary schools, DCU, Charlestown Shopping Centre, and Ikea. Sycamore Grove is 7km from Dublin city centre, 3km from the M50, 4km from the Luas station at Broombridge, and 10km from Dublin Airport.

Viewings at Sycamore Grove's new showhouse will be held tomorrow and Sunday between 11.30am and 1pm.

Indo Property