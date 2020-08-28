Pool's out for summer at this dormer bungalow in Kilcormac

Although Offaly is not the most landlocked county in Ireland (that distinction belongs to Laois, which not only has no coastline, but doesn't border any other county with a coastline either), it is not exactly over-supplied with outdoor bathing places.

The Shannon flows along its borders with Galway and Roscommon, but apart from that, there are no major rivers or lakes in the county. If you want to swim in Offaly, really, you'll need a pool.

Luckily, the owners of this detached dormer bungalow near the village of Ballyboy have seen to that already. On the 1.4-acre garden is a swimming pool - and it's heated, so you can chance a dip even during a typical Irish August. And for a more thorough warming up, there's a hot tub as well.

There would have been plenty of space for an indoor swimming pool here as well, as the house measures 3,510 sq ft, mostly on one floor. To the left as you go in are three bedrooms with ensuite showers and walk-in wardrobes.

On your right is a fourth bedroom (or study), while straight ahead, the main reception room is open-plan - a living room with a marble fireplace and French doors to the garden, for ducking out to the pool.

Next to this is the eat-in kitchen done out in solid oak, with granite countertops and a centre island. Beyond the kitchen is a utility room and beyond that, to the front of the house, is a oak-floored lounge with a wall-mounted fire.

The first floor has two bedrooms with walk-in wardrobes, and a gallery landing with built-in shelving by way of a library. From the first floor, there are good views of the Slieve Bloom mountains to the southeast. The nearest town is Kilcormac, 5kms away.

