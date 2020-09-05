| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Plot twists: Diarmuid Gavin on how designing your dream garden can be a labour of love

Diarmuid's Wicklow home Expand

Close

Diarmuid's Wicklow home

Diarmuid's Wicklow home

Diarmuid's Wicklow home

Diarmuid Gavin

Recently our garden has become the base for a TV series we created during lockdown called Gardening Together. Here's the story of how it has evolved over the years.

We made the big move from London to Wicklow 13 years ago. Eppie was just two and the house we chose was a new build, nestled in an idyllic location at the foot of the Sugar Loaf.

Our garden consisted of a third of an acre of builder-laid sloped lawn looking to a field beyond. For the first few years I did very little. I knew what I wanted - to tame the slope by the introduction of terraces and grow lush green architectural plants, especially the ancient Dicksonia Antarctica. I wanted some fruit trees and an area for vegetables. But I also wanted to live up to the principles of design I'd always believed in. The house was a big bland box with small windows to the rear where there was a great view of trees, fields and the mountains. I needed to find a way of bursting through the pebbledash and opening it to the garden. I wanted to wander from each room upstairs onto a wide balcony or verandah under the cover of an overhanging roof and use the upstairs space as an outdoor room.