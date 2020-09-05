Plot twists: Diarmuid Gavin on how designing your dream garden can be a labour of love

Recently our garden has become the base for a TV series we created during lockdown called Gardening Together. Here's the story of how it has evolved over the years.

We made the big move from London to Wicklow 13 years ago. Eppie was just two and the house we chose was a new build, nestled in an idyllic location at the foot of the Sugar Loaf.

Our garden consisted of a third of an acre of builder-laid sloped lawn looking to a field beyond. For the first few years I did very little. I knew what I wanted - to tame the slope by the introduction of terraces and grow lush green architectural plants, especially the ancient Dicksonia Antarctica. I wanted some fruit trees and an area for vegetables. But I also wanted to live up to the principles of design I'd always believed in. The house was a big bland box with small windows to the rear where there was a great view of trees, fields and the mountains. I needed to find a way of bursting through the pebbledash and opening it to the garden. I wanted to wander from each room upstairs onto a wide balcony or verandah under the cover of an overhanging roof and use the upstairs space as an outdoor room.

The building of the house had led to severe compaction of the soil and when I did begin to dig I unearthed a small quarry load of shale and boulders. The idea of creating my dream garden was fading. Spurred on by the discovery of nine 200-year-old cast iron columns in a city architectural salvage yard, I began to dream again. Made in Bristol in 1895, they could now support the framework for a second level terrace and roof, meaning I could have a wide second-level verandah. This notion had been inspired by travel, especially trips to New Zealand, South Africa, Florida's Key West and Venice Beach in California. Outdoor living has been key to architectural development in these countries and I believe it should also be in ours. My breakthrough moment came in Charleston, South Carolina, where I came across the area's iconic "single" houses - long, narrow homes with piazzas or porches that stretch down the entire side. This distinctive house style was shaped by the city's hot and humid summers and the homes are oriented specifically to take advantage of local cooling breezes. Wicklow offered a more pleasant climate with fewer requirements for cooling air, but the protection of a protruding roof would make a useful umbrella from our regular rain. There were missteps. My first deadline was to have the verandah up and the garden tamed in time for Eppie's holy communion party. I was garden galavanting abroad so wasn't around to supervise works on the plot. Soil was compacted and lawns were laid on pure sand. It would take me years to retrospectively put it all right. It was just five years ago when I began to get serious about the plot and started planting in earnest. Helen Dillon came for Sunday lunch and brought a beautiful Magnolia 'Leonard Messel' which has pride of place in the collection and I found a gorgeous tetrapanax at Architectural Plants. Other leftover plants from projects were fitted in, like the conical bay trees, which had once revolved at the Chelsea Flower Show and now form evergreen pillars in this Wicklow plot. There's even a sequoia and a monkey puzzle so, in a few years, decisions will have to be made about what stays. That's the fun of planting a garden. Top Tip In order for tetrapanax - also known as rice-paper plant - to thrive it needs a sheltered site. It also requires fully drained, moist soil and full sun to partial shade.