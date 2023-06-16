Period home in Dublin’s Stoneybatter has stood the test of time

Asking price: €450,000 Agent: DNG (01) 830 0989

If only we had the Dublin Artisans’ Dwelling Company today — in the late 1800s, it was founded in a pioneering response to the shortage of quality, affordable housing in the city.

One of its early developments was Murtagh Road in Stoneybatter, a street lined with terraced two-storey houses, most of which have been refurbished over the years by generations of appreciative owners.

No17 is a prime example of how these period homes have stood the test of time. With its bright blue door and sash windows, this mid-terrace property has been brought into the 21st century in style. The owners have made use of every square inch of its 721 sq ft of living space, starting with fitted shelving and storage in the entrance hallway, which features original timber flooring.

Off this is a dining room to the front, leading into a living room and on to an extended kitchen with Shaker-style units. Next to that is a utility room and a shower room to the rear of the house. Doors from the living room and kitchen lead out to a small decked area, also with built-in storage. There are two double bedrooms upstairs, one ensuite.

The living room with open fireplace

In 1911, Dublin Tram Company employee Henry Rankin lived here with his wife Helena and their six children.

Today the house is likely to attract first-time buyers and young families seeking an affordable home in one of the city’s hipster havens known for its artisan cafés and vibrant cultural scene.

Phoenix Park is a 15-minute walk away and there are plenty of bars and restaurants nearby. No17 is on the market with agent DNG, seeking €450,000.