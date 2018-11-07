Peek Inside: Irish golfer Rory McIlroy sells plush Florida mansion for €10 million

The six-bedroom home, which has its own dock, has sold for $11.5 million, which is less than he paid for it six years ago.

McIlroy’s trust bought the home for $9.5 million and the vacant lot for $2.25 million in 2012.

The 10,577 square-feet home has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms (and two half-bathrooms), a pool, a dock, a large synthetic putting green, and an exercise area.

There's also a one-bedroom guest house on the property, and a 1,400 square-foot garage which has enough room for four cars. The driveway has two extra spaces.

Take a look inside, in this video McIlroy did with Bose speaker company while he lived there.

Online Editors