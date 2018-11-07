Life Home & Garden

Wednesday 7 November 2018

Peek Inside: Irish golfer Rory McIlroy sells plush Florida mansion for €10 million

Erica Stoll and Rory McIlroy (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Erica Stoll and Rory McIlroy (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Geraldine Gittens

Geraldine Gittens

Irish golfer Rory McIlroy has sold his waterfront mansion in Florida.

The six-bedroom home, which has its own dock, has sold for $11.5 million, which is less than he paid for it six years ago.

McIlroy’s trust bought the home for $9.5 million and the vacant lot for $2.25 million in 2012.

The 10,577 square-feet home has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms (and two half-bathrooms), a pool, a dock, a large synthetic putting green, and an exercise area.

There's also a one-bedroom guest house on the property, and a 1,400 square-foot garage which has enough room for four cars. The driveway has two extra spaces.

Take a look inside, in this video McIlroy did with Bose speaker company while he lived there.

Online Editors

Life Newsletter

Our digest of the week's juiciest lifestyle titbits.

Editors Choice

Also in Life