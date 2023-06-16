Paul Mescal’s links to this Kildare home

Asking price: €745,000 Agent: Sherry FitzGerald (01) 651 0000

Before he became the toast of Hollywood, Paul Mescal was on track to become one of Ireland’s finest GAA stars in his native Co Kildare. But the acting bug kicked in, followed by award-winning turns in Normal People, Aftersun and, most recently, A Streetcar Named Desire.

On visits home, the famously down-to-earth actor slots right back into family life with his parents and siblings in Maynooth. He also has extended family nearby, including an uncle and aunt living in No3 Clogheraun Brook, one of three houses in a small enclave next to Donadea Forest Park.

Built in 2019, the property stands on an acre of landscaped grounds bordered by trees and shrubs, with a raised vegetable garden, two patios, and manicured lawns.

The double-height hallway

It’s approached via electric gates with a detached garage to the rear. Inside, the house has a host of contemporary features including an air-to-water heating system, and A2 BER.

Spanning 2,500 sq ft, the house opens into a double-height hallway leading on to a triple-aspect, open-plan kitchen/dining room with a family room overlooking the back garden, and a separate utility.

Also on this level there’s a living room, one double bedroom and a shower room. Upstairs are four double bedrooms, two with ensuite bathrooms and a family bathroom.

Donadea Forest Park has 600 acres of open green space, walking and cycling trails, a small lake and Donadea Castle. It’s a 15-minute drive to Maynooth and about 45 to Dublin in light traffic.

No3 is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald (01) 651 0000.